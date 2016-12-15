Don't be left in the cold

What to have Car • Blankets • Extra gloves, scarves and hats • Flashlight with extra batteries • Snow shovel • Food items such as nuts, raisins and candy • Jumper cables • First aid kit • Cellphone charger • Pencil and notepad Home • Blankets • Flashlights with extra batteries • Enough water and non-perishable food to last five to seven days • Pencil and notebook • Emergency radio School or office • Extra gloves and hat • Extra pair of socks in case the ones you wore in are wet from snow • Small package of tissues for a pocket, purse or backpack Phone tips • Always be charging. If you know a storm is coming, it's a good idea to charge everything that can be charged. That includes old phones, which can be used to call 911 in a pinch. • Extend battery life. That could mean putting your phone in a power-saving mode, or just turning off things such as Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. • Write down important phone numbers such as family members and your insurance agent. If your phone battery does run out and you find yourself needing to use a (gasp!) land line, you'll be glad to have the list. • Your phone is a flashlight. Nearly all smartphones can be used as flashlights. However, this burns valuable battery life, so use sparingly. • Don't be bored. Preload your tablet or laptop with movies you want to watch, podcasts to listen to or games to play. It's best if you don't use your phone for this, since you'll likely want to reserve that for calls in case of an emergency. - Washington Post

The weather has been all over the place the past few weeks taking us from snow to sun to our first big snowfall of the season. And it appears winter is here to stay.

If you haven’t already, now is the time to prepare for winter weather, whether it’s a chill or a three-day ice storm. Here are some ideas to get you prepared.

In the car

First, the basics: Check your tires, get your fluids topped off and make sure your wipers are ready to handle the snow and ice.

Before heading out on a snowy day, make sure to clean off your car completely, says Sgt. Ron Galaviz, public information officer for the Indiana State Police. Snow on the hood or roof can blow back onto your windows as you drive, making it difficult to see. Also, manually turn on your headlights regardless if you think they will automatically come on.

When driving in hazardous weather, you want to keep four to six car lengths between yourself and the vehicle in front of you, Galaviz says. This gives you more time to come to a full stop when breaking on slick roads. It is important to know your limitations and the limitations of your vehicle.

“The weather doesn’t cause crashes,” he says. “The way we drive in the weather causes crashes. So, it’s our responsibility to make sure we’re operating our vehicles safely.”

Even the most careful driver can still get into a crash. If no one is injured and your vehicle is mobile, a new state law requires you to move your vehicle off the road to a safe spot nearby.

You should stay in your car with the four-way flashers on and call for help, Galaviz says. In case another car was to come along and hit yours, you want to make sure you leave your seat belt buckled for safety. If you can’t stay in your vehicle, make sure you are standing away from the road with the vehicle between yourself and traffic, which you should never turn your back to.

Call 911 for help, but be aware that if your accident doesn’t involve injuries, you might not be at the top of the priority list. Make sure your tailpipe is clear and leave your car running with the heat on, if possible. Having extra blankets in the car will help you and your passengers stay warm.

At home

If you are stuck at home during a winter emergency, make sure your driveway and walkways are clear. It is also a good idea to check on your neighbors who may be elderly or have disabilities, Galaviz says.

Keep a stash of water and non-perishable food that can last your family five to seven days. Items that can be opened, prepared and eaten without appliances are best in case the power goes out.

“If you don’t have food in your house, three days can seem like three weeks,” Galaviz warns.

An emergency radio will help keep you up to date on weather conditions, and keep a pencil and notepad handy in case you need to take notes. Pencils, unlike pens, won’t freeze up in the cold.

At school

Make sure your children have appropriate winter gear. That starts with a basic cold-weather jacket.

Krista Stockman, Fort Wayne Community Schools spokeswoman, says the district has resources to help make sure each student has what they need. Case managers in each school can work with community partners and clothing banks confidentially; all a parent needs to do is ask their school.

“We just want to make sure that kids have the clothing and the winter gear that they need,” she says.

You may also want to check with your child’s teacher to make sure the classroom has a supply of tissues and hand sanitizer. Most back-to-school lists include these items, but they do run out.

“The teachers are probably more likely to just go out and buy those things for their classroom than to ask parents to help out,” Stockman says. “So if a parent wants to volunteer, teachers will certainly appreciate that.”

Even at the high school level, she says, talk to an individual teacher or to the PTA about what the school might be low on in terms of classroom supplies and clothing for students in need.

