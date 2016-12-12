Easier than beef: Local merchant tells of Omega-3

Because the red snapper doesn’t snap, the walleye isn’t on a wall and the crab cakes are quite friendly, Paula Phillips, owner of Paula’s on Main Restaurant and Seafood Market in Fort Wayne, says consumers shouldn’t be tentative when exploring seafood.

“Fish is actually easier to cook (than beef),” says Phillips, who boasts 25 years in the restaurant business. “It doesn’t take long. There’s not much preparation to it. And we are willing to help people with that.”

From the wait staff who serve the guests to the employees who sell fresh fish to be taken home, suggestions and advice are welcome. And since all are well-versed on the health benefits of seafood, they’re eager to share that, as well.

“Omega-3 (fatty acids) is really big. It’s supposed to be really good for you,” Phillips says. “The things that are higher in Omega-3 are like salmon and any of the more oily fish. They’re always saying you should eat things with Omega-3 because it’s good for your heart. That’s one of the benefits of fish, but another benefit is that it’s a lean protein. It’s better for you instead of the fatty meats like burgers and bacon, and it has less calories.”

And yet Phillips has heard the customers’ request that they don’t want a “fishy” fish; that they prefer something more mild than wild.

“If it’s fresh, it shouldn’t be ‘fishy,’ ” Phillips says. “If it’s older, it could smell fishy and smell bad.

“Even a stronger fish, like salmon, isn’t fishy if it’s fresh. Salmon has its own flavor. Some might relate that it tastes fishy due to a stronger flavor. But for those type of people who don’t want that, I’d suggest a more mild whitefish; something not too oily.”

Walleye, she says, is a popular choice in her restaurant, as are the panfish of perch and bluegill. Also popular are the red snapper, tuna and shrimp.

“Some people have a good idea of what they want when they come in (to the market), but really the best thing to do is to come in and look at it,” Phillips says. “You can tell by looking at it. You can even smell it.”

One of the more often-asked questions is about preparation.

“They ask me, ‘How do you cook it?’ ” Phillips says. “And a lot of times there are a couple of ways. You can grill it or you can bake it or pan fry it.

“Some people grew up with fish sticks. They might not have even liked fish for a long time and they think they’re going to try it again, and they’re going to try to cook it. But they were never around anybody cooking it, and they’re uncomfortable with it. But in reality, it’s easier.”

And healthier.

