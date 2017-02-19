Expo covers wedding needs

If you go What: Bridal Extravaganza by Fort Wayne Newspapers and Fort Wayne Magazine’s Weddings When: Noon to 4 p.m. Feb. 26 Where: Grand Wayne Convention Center, 120 W. Jefferson Blvd. Cost: $12 advance, $15 at the door Info: events@fortwayne.com or www.fortwayne.com/events/bridal-extravaganza

Kim Sedor has some advice for brides planning their weddings: Don’t get caught up in the little details.

Sedor, owner of The Cake Lady in Columbia City, will be one of many vendors at Fort Wayne Newspapers’ Bridal Extravaganza on Feb. 26 at Grand Wayne Convention Center.

She says planning a wedding can become overwhelming for a couple. That’s why a wedding expo such as the Bridal Extravaganza can be helpful. Sedor says it saves a lot of time because all the vendors are there in one place. In addition, many vendors offer good deals, especially if a bride and groom decide to book that day.

Kathleen Boles, Fort Wayne Newspapers event manager, says there will be more than 100 booths at the event that will include floral design, bridal dresses, event DJs, travel agencies, tuxedos, photographers, honeymoon wear, items for after the wedding such as settling into a new home with Tupperware, cookware and decor and of course, cakes.

Boles suggests couples make a list of things that they don’t have planned or booked and bring that list to the event. Couples can use the vendor map that it is available at the entrance and visit those booths first to discuss what they offer.

Sedor, who celebrated her sixth year in business in January, will have an assortment of samples and model cakes at the expo.

She says many brides are looking for more elegant and simplistic cakes. White cakes with texturing and not a lot of adornments are popular this year, Sedor says. And while there are still requests for flowers on the cakes, the big thing this year is greenery, she says.

Sedor also is seeing a lot of couples trying to save money and be more frugal with their wedding choices.

Trying to feed 300 people can be costly, Sedor says. One way she suggests for couples to cut back is to do a smaller, tiered cake for the cake-cutting ceremony and then have a sheet cake for the remaining guests.

Sedor wants a bride to “have a beautiful wedding cake, … but not kill the wedding budget,” she says.

In addition to samples and information offered by the vendors, the bridal show will include some new things this year, such as a mother of the bride fashion show with the Francis Shoppe in Wabash, Boles says. There will still be a bridal gown fashion show and information on bridal tips and tricks for hair and makeup.

The first 300 registered brides will get a free tote bag sponsored by Vera Bradley that will include a bridal planner. Boles says the planner is a comprehensive guide to get a couple from start to finish in planning their wedding, reception and honeymoon.

The bridal show, she says, offers everything from “engagement to after the wedding.”

trich@jg.net