Get toasty after trips outdoors

As the cold weather settles in, staying snuggled up in your comfortable house around-the-clock may be tempting, but it’s not very realistic.

So when you come back inside from work, running errands or a quick snowball war with the kids, you’ll need some easy ways to warm up.

Heat yourself from the inside out with these ideas:

• Take a bath with warm water to help you relax and return your body to a comfortable temperature. Add a hint of lavender or another favorite scent for some aromatherapy. Start with a moderate temperature and gradually add more hot water as needed to avoid shocking your system.

• Toss blankets in the dryer before you head outside to play in the snow, get the mail or shovel the driveway. When you get back inside, you’ll have a cozy, warm blanket to wrap yourself in and chase away the bone-deep chill.

• Stick with soup, especially one that you can prepare and be ready to enjoy quickly, such as Idahoan Premium Steakhouse Potato Soups, which give you a taste of a savory steakhouse restaurant-style soup in your own home.

• Add a layer. Nothing says comfort like a favorite sweatshirt that has been worn and washed so many times it’s practically a second skin. When you come in from outdoors, dress in cozy layers and ditch the extras as your body temperature returns to normal.

• Rely on smart technology. While you’re outdoors or on the way home, access your smart thermostat remotely and give the indoor temps a nudge so you walk in the door to some toasty warmth. Just remember to program a reset to your normal climate so you don’t get steamed when you get the bill later.

• Bake your way warm. If you rarely make time to indulge a hobby like baking, the heat from a busy kitchen may be all the excuse you need. Crank up the oven and get busy mixing up your favorite treats.

• Soak up the sun. Once indoors, away from the biting wind and cold, the sun’s rays can boost your spirits and warm your body. Take a note from the family cat and make yourself comfy in a ray of sunlight.