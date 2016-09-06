Getting jump on fitness

It was three or four years ago at a local fitness facility when a father and his young son entered. The man was probably close to 35; his son, about 9 or 10. Both wore workout gear head to toe.

After a few stretches (from the father, mostly), the elder of the two positioned himself on the bench press machine and repeatedly hoisted the stack of weights. Finished, he rolled out from beneath the bar, adjusted the weights to a lower setting, and allowed the boy to take his place for his series of repetitions.

They would move from machine to machine. First the father, then the son.

The brief anecdote reflects the ever-increasing competition within athletics, even at the youth level. Kids who once played multiple sports over the course of a calendar year are asked to choose a specialty in order that they may excel year-round, perhaps with the goal of a college scholarship. But that might not be enough. Some, even at an early age, have been introduced to weight training.

The advice to parents across the board is “not yet.”

“I would say I’ve had clients as young as 9, 10, 11 years old, but they’re not doing weight training at all,” says Evan Rubin, a personal trainer with Absolute Results. “I will not do weights with them. We may do a couple body weight exercises such as pushups, ab work, things like that; core work. But we’re not going to do any weights with them at all. No matter how much they or their parents want them to, we don’t do that.”

Rubin, 35, is a 1999 graduate of Northrop High School, where he played basketball and football. He played football at Hanover College, and has been a personal trainer for 13 years.

He recalls he began lifting weights as an eighth-grade student at Shawnee Middle School as a part of the introduction to playing football at Northrop. “At that age, I didn’t take it as serious as kids do now,” he says.

Competition for sports excellence isn’t gender-specific. While girls aren’t seeking to build their muscle mass like the boys, they’re intent on building strength for softball, volleyball, gymnastics, basketball and track.

“And the sports like cheerleading,” Rubin says. “I’ve had dancers, and obviously, the other sports like soccer and basketball. But we’ve had girls. It’s become just as popular nowadays.

“Mainly, kids come to us because they want that individual attention; that extra push that they’re going to get. Also the instruction. They’re very new to it. They’ve never been around weights. They’re going to come to us for that, but they’re also going to get that mental edge and that mental push that we’re going to give them through it.”

Dave Kuhn, a physical therapist with Indiana Physical Therapy, agrees with the masses to avoid weight training at a young age. Like Rubin, he suggests the body weight exercises such as pushups.

“Their core stability is not real good, so their technique is usually off a little bit,” Kuhn warns of the perils of lifting weights too young. “If their core stability is not good, then they substitute other muscles to lift weights.”

And that’s when injuries can occur.

“When a tendon attaches to a bone, there’s usually a growth plate near that,” says Kuhn. “If they do heavy resistance too early, then that growth plate almost senses that as an injury and will try to grow an extra bone to protect it, and a bone grows where there’s extra stress. … We have seen some of that with kids who started lifting too early. They get muscle strains and overuse because those little tendons aren’t used to that.”

KidsHealth.org says that if an early teen does begin weight training, the amount of weight will depend on the child’s current size and strength level. “In general, kids should be able to lift a weight with proper technique at least eight to 15 times. If they can’t lift the weight at least eight times, the weight is too heavy.”

The site suggests two to three training sessions per week on nonconsecutive days is sufficient.

“Fourteen is usually a good age,” to begin weight training, Rubin says and points out that girls may start a year earlier since they usually physically mature earlier. “Even at that point, we’re not going to jump into crazy, heavy weights where they can injure themselves. The biggest thing at that age is stressing the form and teaching them how to really do the exercises properly. They’re still maturing in a lot of different ways.”

Adds Kuhn: “Patients are getting younger and younger all the time. Some of it is from poor lifting mechanics, but most of it is because they’re not doing the strength and conditioning. Most of the injuries we’re seeing are from the year-round sports where they’re doing the same thing over and over and over again; year-round swimmers, year-round basketball, year-round volleyball. Because they’re just repeating the same activities over and over again, we’re seeing a lot more over-use injuries and the breakdown from over-use, and (there are) more catastrophic injuries like ACL tears and tears of the cartilage and shoulder. We’re seeing those much earlier than I used to see them.”

