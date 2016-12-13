Gift-giving ideas from local roasters

With so many coffee shops and micro roasters in the Fort Wayne area, gift ideas for your coffee lover should be easy.

A lot of people are into making coffee at home but not spending a lot of money doing it. That’s why a pour-over coffee set would make a perfect gift for a coffee lover, says Sean Wang, owner of Fortezza Coffee, 819 S. Calhoun St.

All you need are three ­pieces of equipment, he says: a grinder, such as a burr grinder, either manual or electric; a pour-over gooseneck kettle to help with water control when pouring; and a dripper such as Kalita or a V-60. Include some filters and good coffee and you’re only spending between $60 to $300 for a gift, Wang says.

“People who are into coffee would really love that,” Wang says.

Wang also suggests a coffee subscription to a large roaster, such as Starbucks, or a local micro roaster, like Utopian Coffee or Conjure Coffee, which both store and roast their own coffees. Utopian actually offers a coffee subscription plan in which the company will send a bag of fresh roasted coffee every two or four weeks right to your coffee lover’s door.

Whole-bean specialty coffee is a great idea for a java junkie, says Heather Jura with the Cupbearer Coffee House in Auburn.

She says a shopper can go online and order different coffees in all kinds of different flavors. “I love blueberry and cherry coffee,” Jura says.

At the Cupbearer, coffee favorites include the Hawaiian hazelnut and the Jamaican Crazy. The store also carries chocolate-covered coffee beans, which is a good gift seller.

Of course, if you don’t know what kind of coffee flavor to buy, you can always stick to coffee accessories such as mugs and T-shirts.

Tyler Waldrop, manager at Old Crown Coffee Roasters, 3417 N. Anthony Blvd., says his store carries travel tumblers that keep coffee hot for a long time inside but doesn’t get hot on the outside.

He also said an aero press, which are portable coffee makers, are another good idea.

Oh, and don’t forget the gift cards, Waldrop says.

After all, that would help get any coffee lover through the cold month of January.

