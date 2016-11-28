Give birds a winter home

Locally There are three things you need to attract birds to your backyard, says Jan Lamar, retail sales leader at Wild Birds Unlimited in Fort Wayne. They are shelter, food and water. For shelter, consider bushes or trees, as birds use a bush to take cover from predators and weather, Lamar says. A birdhouse will allow birds a place to huddle during the winter. It could also become a location for them to return in the spring to have babies, she says. When it comes to food, birds need protein during the winter, Lamar says. She suggests using a feed that offers peanuts and sunflower seeds. Wild Birds Unlimited offers a product called No Mess that has no shells on the peanuts or sunflower seeds, preventing germination if the seeds fall to the ground, she says. If homeowners are looking to attract particular birds, they can research what food certain birds like the most. Sparrows, Lamar says, eat everything. Bird feed with nuts, sunflower seeds and safflower are good choices. Finches, such as house or gold, like nyjer (a black seed), which can be placed in a specialty feeder, she says. And for cardinals, make sure you have a place for them to perch as they like to eat off of a platform. Bird lovers also should make sure they clean out bird feeders twice a year. Lamar says to use a capful of bleach in a bucket of water or use soapy, warm water to clean. Make sure to rinse well. During the winter, birds need a heated source of water because water won’t be available after it freezes. – Terri Richardson,The Journal Gazette

Bright colors aren’t often associated with winter – but they can be. In fact, a backyard full of beautiful colors and cheerful chirps might be just a few feedings away.

If you’ve never fed wild birds before, winter is the perfect time to get started. Opening up your backyard to birds during the coldest months of the year means you are helping sustain them during a time when food and water are scarce.

“The winter months are especially tough on birds,” says Seth Estep, vice president and divisional merchandise manager at Tractor Supply Co. “By providing them with a clean water source and food to eat, you’ll not only enjoy seeing far more of them in your garden, but you’ll also be helping them survive and thrive at a time when their natural resources are being threatened.”

If you’re interested in turning your backyard into a hotspot for birds this winter, consider these tips from the experts at Tractor Supply Co.:

The basics

Just like any other living creature, the survival of birds depends on their ability to find food, water and shelter. But as temperatures drop and winter months approach, the availability of these resources dwindles.

That’s where you come in.

Attracting wild birds to your backyard is as simple as creating a space that includes these three essential elements. But remember, birds are quick learners and it won’t take long for them to grow accustomed to your generosity. In other words, if you’re going to open up your backyard to birds, it’s important to continue providing them with food and water throughout the season.

Feeding

No two birds sing the same song; different types of wild birds prefer different things. Everything from the food you serve to the feeders you serve it in will vary depending on the species of bird you’re dealing with. If you’re not sure what types of wild birds are native to your area, visit the National Audubon Society’s website to find out.

First, focus on the feeder; Tractor Supply carries a number of different style bird feeders, but before making your selection, consider where your feeder will be located. Feeders should be positioned approximately 8 to 10 feet away from shrubbery where predators might hide. They should also be placed in a sheltered area that’s less exposed to harsh weather and strong winds.

A dirty feeder can harbor deadly illnesses, so you’ll want to get in the habit of regularly scraping off bird droppings and disinfecting the feeding area. Make a quick and easy at-home solution by using one part vinegar and 20 parts water – just remember to wait until the feeder is dry before refilling.

Types of food

There are many varieties of feed for wild birds. To attract a wide array of birds, consider black oil sunflower seed. You can also mix things up by using multiple feeders to serve different types of mixtures and blends. A great option to consider is Royal Wing TotalCare, which is available in four blends and specifically formulated to attract all types of species, including Woodpeckers, Nuthatches and Chickadees.

Royal Wing TotalCare also makes great products containing suet. Feed containing suet acts as a substitute for natural fat, which is not only difficult to find during colder months but, upon consumption, provides birds with the calories and energy they need to endure the harsh winter elements.

Water

Finding fresh, unfrozen water can be even more difficult for birds than finding food during winter. One or two bird baths arranged around your yard can help ensure birds have an ample source of water for drinking and bathing – which is essential to help them keep their feathers clean for flying.

When temperatures fall below freezing, a birdbath with a built-in heating element can help ensure birds are able to find the water they need.