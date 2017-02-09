Hard to find right card

By the numbers In 2016, 54.8 percent of American consumers said they would celebrate Valentine’s Day, spending an average of $146.84 on the holiday. $17.81 Average amount buyers planned to spend on Valentine’s cards, up from $15.32 in 2015 42.4 Percent of men expecting to buy Valentine’s cards 53.1 Percent of women expecting to buy Valentine’s cards $1.15 billion Total amount expected to be spent by consumers on Valentine’s cards Source: 2016 National Retail Federation’s Valentine’s Day Consumer Spending Survey

Of course we know Valentine’s Day is approaching. How could we not, with television and radio commercials screaming of sales, and stores decked in red hearts and rows of chocolate? Nearly 225 million roses are being grown for this very occasion. So when Feb. 14 arrives, it shouldn’t be a surprise.

But there is that one critical decision that must be made between now and then: the purchase of a card for your loved one. And unless you’re a child who has carefully scissored out a heart shape from red construction paper (it will be kept for ages, by the way), any old card won’t do.

That’s precisely what Jerry Snyder is pondering as he stands before dozens of cards at a local drugstore.

Like a lion pacing within a small cage, Snyder slowly walks back and forth, first surveying the selections before he stops to sample a choice. He picks it up, gives it a quick glance, then returns it to its original slot. He repeats the process. And then again. And again. And again. At last, he finds one that’s suitable.

It’s for his wife of 22 years.

“I don’t want it to sound too mushy,” Snyder says. “That’s not me, and she knows it. But I still want to find one that’s special.”

The variations of Valentine’s Day cards boggle the imagination. There are cards for wives, husbands, grandparents. All of them are categorized. Love. Love Funny. Dad From Kid. Dad. Daughter. Husband Funny. Just For Fun. Friend. For Kid. You’re The Best. Mom. Mom Funny. Puppy Butt (Puppy Butt?). Parents. Son. Son Funny. Someone Special.

“You’ve got to be careful what you pick,” Angela McCon­nell says. “I’ve been dating this guy for about three months, and I don’t want to give him the wrong impression that this is serious. But at the same time, I don’t want to let Valentine’s Day go without getting him something. So I’m looking for something kinda generic.”

There are those cards, as well, under Friend.

There are cards for teachers, co-workers, “dear friend,” grandchildren, relatives. Not one offered the old standby of “Roses are red; violets are blue; sugar is sweet and so are you.”

There are cards with hearts, ribbons, hugs, Mickey Mouse and Disney.

There are “Star Wars” cards. Nothing says love like Darth Vader. There are lots of cards with dogs on the front.

One card read, “If we were monkeys, I’d pick the bugs off your fur.” Now that’s amore.

Sonja Campbell, mother of a 4-year-old preschool student and 7-year-old who attends elementary school, stood in the cards aisle while taking inventory.

“I need cards for my kids’ classmates and their teachers, and I’m trying to find one for my husband,” she says. “I can easily get one for him, but I want to make sure I don’t get cards that could offend any of the kids or their parents when they take them home.”

She could offend 4-year-olds?

“It’s their parents,” she says. “You just don’t want to send home a card they could misconstrue. I know it sounds silly, but it’s something to think about.”

Campbell searched for several more minutes, then left without buying anything. Another store, perhaps.

Maybe a safe one would read, “Roses are red; so is wine; here’s my card for $4.99.”

