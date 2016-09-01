Inspiring young athletes

Somewhere during a hot August night, there might have been a 9-year-old boy whose parents let him stay up later than normal to watch the Olympics on television, and he couldn’t take his eyes off United States swimmer Michael Phelps as he flapped his arms, warming up for another race and another gold medal.

Maybe, just maybe, that little boy would dream.

On another night, there could have been a 6-year-old girl who didn’t pay much attention to the TV, but saw her mother watch in wonder the majestic poetry of the USA gymnastics team. And perhaps the little girl glanced at the television and saw the greatness of Simone Biles, and a spark was set in motion.

Just suppose that kids across the land – across the globe – found new heroes whose names they had never heard until those August nights, and their minds expanded and their dreams took root as their eyes became as large as the Olympic rings themselves.

While the competitors from the recent Olympic games in Rio de Janeiro have moved on, it is more than an assumption that some of those stars remain in the eyes and hearts of several impressionable youths. As proof, local gymnastics and swimming venues are gearing up for their usual post-Olympics surge of young competitors.

“We generally do (get an attendance increase) in the fall anyway when kids are going back to school, but this year, being an Olympic year, yes, there are going to be more,” says Janet Schipper, co-owner of Summit Academy of Gymnastics.

Mostly it’s little girls who flock to the gymnastics mats to tumble and twirl, but Schipper says she gets her share of boys who watched the male gymnasts perform. Still, it was the diminutive 19-year-old Biles, winner of four golds and a bronze, who had veteran Olympics watchers claiming she was the best of all time.

“She was just one of the most dynamic tumblers that people have ever seen,” Schipper says. “Incredibly powerful and amazing.”

And just as those who came before her – Nadia Comaneci in 1976, Mary Lou Retton in ’84, and Kerri Strug 20 years ago in Atlanta – the wide-eyed, 4-foot-9 Biles became an inspiration for a new generation that will compete in the Tokyo Games of 2020, or four years later at a venue yet to be determined.

It doesn’t have to be just gymnastics or swimming. According to a Sporting Goods Manufacturers Association study following the 2008 Summer Games in London, there was an increase in participation nearly across the board in Olympic sports the following year. Table tennis participation went up by more than 2 million. Running, 2.5 million. Even beach volleyball jumped 300,000.

“While some people may not be motivated to play a particular sport because of watching the Olympic Games, many people are encouraged to start exercising and getting in better physical shape because of the Olympic Games,” Sporting Goods Manufacturers Association researcher Neil Schwartz said in a 2012 report.

“In some cases, we see a straight line from Olympic coverage and increased sports participation and other times, it is not so direct. The research clearly supports that analysis.”

Kelly Chastain, who coaches and oversees the swimming program at Sycamore Hills Country Club, agrees there is a post-Olympics bump.

“Absolutely. Every Olympics we see that, particularly in swimming, after the accomplishments of Michael Phelps,” she says. “The last Olympics – and this Olympics – generated a lot of conversation and a lot of interest in the younger kids, particularly.”

The “younger kids” are 12 and under, Chastain says. “Those kids are generally the kids that have not totally bought in to one particular sport yet.”

Liz Caywood, director of the Helen P. Brown Natatorium, also cites the Michael Phelps factor.

“Ever since Michael Phelps has been in (the Olympics), (participation) has been jumping pretty good,” she says.

In a career that spanned five summer Olympics, Phelps has won 23 gold medals, more than any individual in Olympics history.

Caywood says not only has the interest in swimming increased, but also the sport’s diversity.

“There is more and more diversity; not just your average Joe or Michael Phelps, or people that look like Michael Phelps,” she says. “I think that’s kind of exciting for us and our community. We’re starting to see more diversity among the swim teams and for our swimming lessons. We are just crazy diverse. We have so many nationalities going through our lessons here at the Natatorium. It’s pretty cool.”

Another “Simone” – 20-year-old American swimmer Simone Manuel – became the first African-American swimmer to win gold when she captured the 100-meter freestyle event.

“I hope that I can be an inspiration to others, so this medal is for the people who come behind me and get into the sport and hopefully find love and drive to get to this point,” Manuel said following her win.

Whether it’s Simone Manuel or Simone Biles or Michael Phelps or the scores of other athletes who sparked the imagination of the young, Schipper says, almost literally, that they should go for the gold.

“With the training, if somebody is committed, dedicated, they can,” Schipper says. “Not everybody wants to become an Olympian. Not everybody may have that ability. But there are certainly kids who can do it, and if they make that commitment and they have that work ethic and willing to work out many hours, they can certainly do it.”

