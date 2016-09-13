It's always fitness season

With the promise of fall right around the corner, sandals and shorts are being tucked in the back of the closet in favor of boots and leggings. Pumpkin spice lattes are replacing frappes at the coffee shop.

The change in seasons is also a great time to refresh your fitness routine.

“The fall is like our second New Year’s,” says Erin Scheele, owner of The WorXout. “Labor Day hits, and people are back in the gym.”

Not only does the start of school put families on a new schedule, there are also different things you can do with the change in weather, she says.

So whether you’ve spent the warmer months running the area’s 5K races or staying cool in the air-conditioned studio, here are some ideas to get or stay fit this fall.

Strike a pose

“Variety is the spice of life,” says Celeste Sexton, co-owner of Fusion Yoga, 6832 W. Jefferson Blvd. “And it’s more than just trying to keep from getting bored.”

Sexton, who has been teaching yoga for eight years and practicing more than 12, says that changing up your workouts can help break plateaus and bring you closer to your fitness goals.

The sculpt class at Fusion Yoga combines classic yoga poses with weights and cardio to improve muscular endurance. Sexton says participants use light weights and perform higher repetitions as they hold poses such as crescent a lunge.

“It adds a new element to the yoga practice,” she says.

Go for a hike

What better way to witness the change in seasons than to head outdoors and witness the leaves changing as you hike or bike the area’s trails.

Sexton likes to lace up her sneakers in the fall and head out for a jaunt on the trails at Fox Island. The Allen County park offers seven miles of marked trails and more than 40 types of trees grow in the forest.

If you’re hesitant to head out solo, the Allen County Trailblazers offer a variety of guided hikes around the county. On Saturday, a naturalist will take participants on the one-mile Trail of Reflection at Lindenwood Nature Preserve to observe the season changes. The hike begins at 10 a.m.

For more information or to see the schedule of events, go to www.allencountytrailblazers.org.

Round it out

Aerobic exercise is an important part of training, but Scheele says people should make sure their exercise routines include all aspects of fitness.

“Cardio is not going to change your body,” she says. “It’s great for your heart but it’s not going to change your body.”

Scheele, who likes to do a little bit of everything – lift weights, run, do yoga – recommends clients at her 5671 Coventy Lane personal training studio incorporate resistance, balance, flexibility and coordination training.

“There are so many other muscles that we’re not hitting” by just running or cycling, she says. People should move in all planes (side to side, forward and backward), practice standing on one leg and perform upper body and lower body exercises simultaneously.

If you are lacking in flexibility, hit up a yoga class. Need to build muscular strength? Find a circuit class or pick up a set of dumbbells and find a tutorial on YouTube.

Or, consider hiring a trainer for a couple sessions. Sexton says that seeking out expert advice can help you see where you are lacking, and the trainers can offer exercises to improve overall fitness.

Drink up

As morning temperatures dip into the 50s and – gasp – even 40s, one might be tempted to put the blender in the cabinet and ditch the morning smoothie in favor of hot cereal.

Dani McGuire, owner of Pranayoga Institute of Yoga and Holistic Health, says that the summer go-to can still have a place in your morning routine.

“Smoothies can be harder to digest with the cold crisp air of fall. But this apple ginger smoothie recipe with the ginger, cardamom and lime make it refreshing, and warming, and improve the digestive system,” says McGuire, who also co-owns Jai Juice at 1301 Lafayette St. “Jai’s Bliss smoothie is also perfect for fall with the dates and sweet taste that ground and nourish the body; leaving you energized during the day and sleeping well in the evening, which is essential for fall nourishment.”

To make the apple ginger smoothie, core and chop one apple; put into the carafe of a blender. Zest in a quarter of a lime and grate one-eighth-inch fresh ginger. Add a pinch of ground cardamom and juice from the lime. Add one-half cup water and puree until smooth.

Jai’s seasonal juice, Festive, is made with pear and cinnamon. According to Julia Haller, co-owner of Jai, the antioxidant nutrients in pears are critical in building up your immune system, which is perfect for fall when the cold season starts to hit.

