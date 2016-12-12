Keeping 'pirates' at bay

There are real-life Grinches who steal Christmas.

Because of the increased popularity of online shopping, the number of packages delivered between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day to homes via FedEx, UPS and the U.S. Postal Service has also comparatively risen. With it has become free pickin’s for package thieves known as “Porch Pirates.”

UPS estimates that 700 million packages will be delivered during the holidays, and FedEx estimates between 350 million and 400 million.

Santa, however, may have a higher success rate of delivery. A 2015 report from InsuranceQuotes.com stated that an estimated 23 million Americans had packages stolen from their homes for the season.

Thieves are targeting homes with the intent to intercept deliveries before the purchaser can retrieve them from their doorstep. Their primary methods are to stake out a residence and wait for a delivery, or follow a truck.

In Michigan, neighbors and an outdoor camera caught thieves who followed a UPS driver and picked up the packages he left behind. When police caught the suspects, they had more than two dozen packages in their van, including speakers, clothing and a 30-pound bag of dog food.

In Chicago, thieves were caught stealing packages off porches. In New York, a surveillance video showed a thief walking off with a recently-delivered package.

U.S. Postal Service, UPS, FedEx and police experts offer tips on how to keep your packages safe:

• If possible, do not leave your delivered mail or packages unattended.

• Consider having your packages delivered to a neighbor’s residence, or where you work.

• Since both UPS and FedEx offer ways to track the progress of your package, an estimated day of arrival is available. If you cannot be home, have a trusted friend or relative be at your home when the package is delivered.

• Form or join a “neighborhood watch” for delivery trucks. Whoever sees a delivery may take it and deliver it personally once you are home.

• Request a signature confirmation of delivery. The deliverer will have to wait until you are home to get your signature before leaving a package.

• Request packages be left in an alternative spot instead of the porch, which can be easily seen from the road. The side or back of the house is a good alternative.

• Open a post office box that accepts large parcels and use it as the mailing address.

• For an additional charge, both FedEx and UPS offer alternative address pick-up locations.

• If your package does get stolen, many credit card issuers offer theft protection. File a police report immediately and send it to your credit card company. Depending on your card-holder’s policies, you may be refunded up to $500 or $1,000.

stwarden@jg.net