Kids learn a lot playing board games

At a glance According to Amazon, the five best-selling games last year were: 1. Pie Face (ages 5+) 2. Pie Face Showdown (5+) 3. Connect 4 (6+) 4. Melissa & Doug Suspend Family Game (8+) 5. Codenames (14+)

Charles Pritchard says it was two Christmases ago when his then 10-year-old son and 8-year-old daughter each opened a gift.

“From the expressions on both of their faces, you’d have thought we were giving them science textbooks,” says area resident Pritchard, 41. “I mean, they tried to smile, but you could tell that’s not exactly what they had in mind.”

There were other presents, to be sure, Pritchard says. But he especially remembers the less-than-enthusiastic looks when son, Tim, found a Scrabble game beneath the wrapping, and daughter, Melissa, saw Uno.

“My wife and I were out shopping and we were passing the games,” Pritchard says. “We had talked before that the kids were spending a lot of time on the computer and watching TV, and that they needed something else to do. So we just picked up a couple games. Best thing we ever did.”

Fast forward to 2016, and the four Pritchards have a game night at least once a month.

“We have about a dozen games,” Pritchard says. “It’s something we all love to do.”

Playing board or card games with your children provides them many benefits, both immediate and long-lasting, says Catanna Roberson, therapist with Nicolet Counseling.

“There are plenty of communication skills that families are either modeling or practicing at all different developmental levels,” Roberson says. “They’re learning how to negotiate in conversation. So, if it’s a card game and they’re working with partners or something, they’re learning those skills.

“There’s definitely listening skills going on; following directions; speaking clearly; being concise; social skills. They’re learning about sharing their space and being aware of others. They’re learning how to share preferred items. So sometimes, younger kids might have to learn how to negotiate and share. They want the top hat (when playing Monopoly), and the other person already has it. Those things happen all the time. They’re learning how to take turns; accepting losses, which is a big deal for younger kids; learning how to accept that and still feel good and confident.”

Pritchard says he was originally concerned the kids would find board games as boring games. And some, he admitted, were received with a “meh” factor.

“We got Monopoly,” he said. “Everybody loves Monopoly, right? But about an hour into it, you could tell it was starting to lose their interest. That’s OK. We’ll put it back and drag it out when they’re older.”

A Scholastic.com article said it’s not the game that is important, but the time playing it.

“What your child most wants – and needs – is to be with you with no goal in mind beyond the joy of spending time together,” it says. “He wants you to take pleasure in him, play with him, and listen to him. Nothing bolsters his self-esteem more!” the article said.

Roberson, who has sons 15 and 12 and daughters 12 and 5, says she practices what she preaches.

“We have family board night,” she says. “We try to make it a regular thing we do in our home. Putting away that technology allows us to communicate without verbally communicating without our kids feeling that we’re nagging them.

“I’m pretty biased, but I think we’re a fun family. There are tons of fun games out there that involve being really active and being creative and using that side of the brain so that they’re more likely to be involved.

“For families that are just starting it, just say, ‘We’re going to make favorite snacks.’ There is always something good you can do to get them to the table or get them to the floor, and then start playing and having a good time with each other.”

Roberson says playing games with children now can foster closer ties with them in later years.

“It teaches mutual respect for each other,” she says. “When families can do that, then kids are more likely to seek them out in times of need; to come to them with problems because they have that trust and they worked together as a team in other things. That’s a huge, significant part of it. But you cannot get – out of screen time or playing video games together – you don’t really get that same experience.”

stwarden@jg.net