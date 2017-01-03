Life after the holidays

Just because it’s a new year doesn’t mean 2016 is completely out of your system. Au contraire. And you’re still feeling the consequences.

Maybe it’s because the relatives who came to visit are still visiting. Or perhaps a couple of holiday gifts you received have to be returned, but you’re not quite up to coping with the theme park-like lines at the customer service window. Or that do-it-yourself shelving unit you thought would be up and useful by now is neither up, nor useful – since it’s still in the box under the tree that still needs to be taken down.

And remember how easy it was to shop on Amazon while still in your robe and slippers? Let’s discuss the bill that will be arriving soon.

Yes, the holidays have come and gone, but the stress of Christmas past and perhaps too much holiday cheer continues to linger like the odor of burnt popcorn. What’s more, the kids won’t be back in school for another few days.

Local psychologist Dr. Stephen Ross says absolutely that post-holiday blues and stress can be an issue. The goal is to recover from that stress.

One thing he suggests is daily physical exercise.

“All my patients – I do this with everybody – I have them get into some type of exercise; a non-sedentary routine,” Ross says.

“The other part of that is you socialize,” he says. “It’s when we become socially isolative, that’s what makes it worse ’cause you get no positive feedback, unless you’re an introvert by nature. … You’re not going to find that sitting at home by yourself.”

A recent article on MedicineNet.com credits holiday blues to several factors: stress, fatigue, unrealistic expectations, overcommercialization, the inability to be with one’s family and friends. “In addition to sadness, many people feel holiday anxiety or stress, particularly when they feel unable to cope with the demands upon them.”

The clinical description, says Ross, is seasonal affective disorder, sometimes known as SAD or seasonal depression.

“It coincides with the fact that it’s winter,” Ross says. “We went maybe a week without any sun, and that does affect people. I have SAD lights in my office, and I encourage others.”

The lights, Ross says, replicate the sun “that you can get on a midsummer day at noon. And even folks who don’t have seasonal affective disorder, I think it helps because it’s tricking your brain; you know what, you get some sun, and it helps out.”

Tanya Brinkman, a 30-something single mother of two preschool daughters, admits she’s a “Christmas junkie.”

“It’s absolutely my favorite holiday,” she says. “I’ve loved it ever since I was a kid. And it’s not because of the presents or anything like that. It’s just a happy time of year. I love shopping for friends and the girls. I love the hustle and bustle. I even love the weather.

“But at the end of it, I’m pretty much spent. I wouldn’t say ‘stressed,’ but I’m glad to get back to normal. And yeah, you know the credit card bills will be rolling in; you just find a way to take care of them. But once November comes around, I’m ready for Christmas again.”

Braving the shopping madness and eventually paying for it doesn’t represent the only holiday stumbling block when it comes to stress. There is the overindulgence of food and drink, since New Year’s Eve comes a week after Christmas Eve.

Blogger Mark Sisson of Mark’s Daily Apple has some suggestions for what to do once the holidays are over: Commit to a morning fast, drink tea, avoid antacids to let the body’s natural acids break down food, relax, try to get as much fresh air and sun, enjoy a small primal meal at the end of the day, and go to bed early.

Ross added that even making a New Year’s resolution to get in shape can add stress.

“I was one at one time,” says Ross, who exercises two hours daily. “It’s hard to get into the groove like that. I’ve taken the approach at the Y, you welcome them. You were one of those at one time. Those folks who feel they’ve got their New Year’s resolutions under control, I would suggest you reach out to others who are trying to do that. Maybe they don’t have family members to encourage them.”

Brinkman says she makes sure to have her Christmas decorations put away in the first week of January and the Christmas bills paid off by March.

“When you keep putting things off is when you start getting stressed,” she says. “And if it gets you down, then the holidays aren’t as much fun.”

