Local ministry makes wedding dreams real

If you go What: “Dressed in Love” fashion show by From This Day Forward wedding and events ministry When: 3 p.m. Sunday Where: The Third Place, 1601 W. Cedar Canyons Road, Huntertown Information: 415-0839

The walking path begins at the front door next to the popcorn machine, which works because Heather Krempel picked a few kernels off the floor when she entered the 700-square-foot storage room at From This Day Forward, a wedding and events ministry near Huntertown.

The way to maneuver through the area is strictly one way since the room’s center is stuffed with dresses, wedding supplies, small tables, an assortment of lamps and even a canopy, just in case the happy couple is in need of one. Around the edges, lined against the four walls, are punch bowls, cups, photographs, necklaces, floral arrangements, a singular pillar and loads and loads of glassware. And yes, more chiffon dresses and veils.

Put it this way: Two people standing in opposite ends of the room cannot see one another.

“Every time I would go to Goodwill or someplace, I would think of these upcoming weddings we were working on,” says Krempel’s mother, Amy Moser. “Vintage was in, so I bought a lot of these teacups and different things, and it overtook my basement at home. And my husband said, ‘You need to find a place for all this.’ So one day we just went out, looked around and found this.”

“This” meaning a small, rented space where Moser and Krempel have made it their mission to help make dreams come true for prospective couples who may not be able to afford all the trappings of a lavish wedding.

“Everything is designed specifically for someone who is planning a special event but on a very, very tight budget,” Krempel says.

“We offer coordinating, decorating, planning assistance,” she adds. “We can come and decorate for them or they can come and pick it up and use it and return it. What we do is look at how much they’re using. Are we decorating? Do we have to bring the trailer? Is it 50 million tables or is it just three tables? And then we come up with a suggested donation for them. All we’re trying to do is cover our rent. We don’t get paid.”

From This Day Forward is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Krempel and Moser are in the midst of preparing for their first major fundraising event Sunday at The Third Place, 1601 W. Cedar Canyons Road in Huntertown. It will be a fashion show of the 90-some wedding dresses, bridesmaid dresses and gowns they have in stock. Twenty-four women, some of them recent brides who have benefited from the organization, have volunteered to model the dresses that will be on sale at a fraction of their original cost. All donations, Krempel says, will go back toward the ministry.

Most of the dresses, Moser says, have been worn, then donated. Some came from the Salvation Army or Goodwill. One dress was even left at their front door, its donor anonymous.

“We fixed them up, cleaned them up, and some we have purchased if they were really, really nice,” Krempel says. “We started purchasing those right around the time we started. And then we had a guy donate about 30 formals or semi-formals.”

Although some wedding dresses are more expensive than others when new, Krempel expects most of the dresses for the fashion show to be sold for around $100.

The concept for the ministry began more than a year ago when a former German exchange student, a friend of Krempel, said she wanted a traditional American wedding but couldn’t afford one.

Krempel said she would donate things that she still had from her own wedding, and other friends volunteered items, as well.

Meanwhile, the bride-to-be was uncertain as to how to even plan for her wedding.

“We ended up taking the reins and doing her wedding for like a zero-dollar budget,” Krempel says. “The couple came over from Germany, and they were so humble and so grateful and thrilled for just the smallest things. … They kept saying, ‘This is something out of a movie! This is something out of a movie!’

“We thought it would be nice for people who are in that same boat, who don’t have the experience or are on a really tight budget.”

In less than a year, Krempel and Moser say they have helped with roughly 30 events.

“We’re a wedding and special events ministry,” Krempel says. “Any time somebody is planning a special event, we’re always open to helping out. We’ve done bridal showers, birthday parties, baby showers. We’ve had some interest in anniversaries.”

But for now, the mother and daughter are gathering at least three nights a week to prepare for the fashion show they’ve titled “Dressed in Love.” Prospective brides will be given time to try on the dresses they’ve chosen. If two or more want the same dress, the gown will go to the highest bidder.

“Our goal is to build up a scholarship fund so if a bride should come and have absolutely nothing – no family to help them – then we could use that fund to cover them,” Krempel says.

