Macramé's return

Cords in earth-tone colors – ecru, taupe and chocolate – were clipped to a board that sat on a small table inside Studio Seva.

Cheyenne Gonzales, looking decidedly hip in a shirt dress and sneakers, stood nearby as she offered instruction to the guests of the pop-up shop at the North Anthony Boulevard yoga center.

Over. Under. Over. Under. Pull tightly. Over. Under. Over. Under. Pull tightly.

In 15 minutes, the series of knots would transform the eight pieces of cord into a macramé plant holder.

But these plant holders are not the heavily beaded jute hangings from the 1970s and this macramé is not the craft you learned from your mom. Today’s macramé incorporates varied textures and weights, a rainbow of colors and a lot fewer beads.

And for Gonzales, it’s a way for her to channel her creativity and expand her crafting.

Friend in knitting

It was by chance that Gonzales picked up macramé.

A lifelong crafter, the 22-year-old grew up making clay figures with her grandmother and working on a four-peg loom. In middle school, after transferring from a private school to public, she joined a knitting club.

“I was extremely shy growing up, and I wasn’t very outgoing. Crafting was a way to keep my mind on something,” Gonzales says. “I always had a hard time making friends and crafting was, in a way, my friend as a kid.”

Knitting soon became her thing, whether it was to do something to unwind after school or work or to make gifts for family.

So it is not surprising that when she connected with the group Photanical, a local creative outlet for women, she pitched the idea of a knitting workshop.

But the two women behind Photanical, Eden Hakimzadeh and Ruth Yaroslaski, had something else in mind – macramé.

“From that, I got curious,” Gonzales says. She began searching websites such as Pinterest and YouTube where she saw the big macramé wall hangings that are so popular right now.

A search of macramé on Pinterest brings up thousands of images and there are more than a half-million posts on Instagram using the hashtag.

Sellers and DIYers are making everything from the traditional plant holders to chair covers and jewelry to belts.

Traditional suppliers, such as Wool and the Gang, now offer macramé cord and kits alongside knitting needles and $20 skeins of Peruvian wool yarn.

Start to finish

On any given night, Gonzales comes home from work and makes dinner before cozying up to one of her latest projects.

“I’ve been making wall hangings recently, and those are good, but there’s a lot of time and energy that goes into them,” she says.

A wall hanging can take a couple hours and, unlike knitting, Gonzales prefers to start and finish a macramé project in the same sitting.

For a quicker project, she’s been making key chains. They take just a few minutes and have proven popular at local events.

And though she might look at websites or social media for inspiration, she usually makes up her own knotted patterns.

“It’s really amazing what you can do with a simple knot, a square knot,” Gonzales says. “It’s all about how close, how far apart you want things.”

‘Feels like home’

At the pop-up shop at Studio Seva, Gonzales was surprised by how many people wanted to make a macramé plant holder.

But there was one woman in line who gave her pause – it was Gonzales’ grandmother Vicki Harden – the woman who taught her how to craft.

Harden, whom Gonzales calls an ever-evolving crafter, had made them decades ago but had since forgotten.

“I can’t believe that people are doing that now,” Gonzales recalls her saying. “I don’t even remember. I used to have books and books.”

And so for 15 minutes, at a tiny table, Gonzales reminded her.

“I think it’s my calling. It feels like home when I craft,” she says. “It feels good and you get something accomplished.”