Making gifts personal

In the days leading up to Christmas, crowds of people are bracing the cold and running from store to store to purchase gifts for their loved ones. But there are some in Fort Wayne who are taking a different route and creating their own gifts by hand.

It’s a cold evening, barely above 10 degrees, but the Park kids are staying warm inside The Glass Park, creating Christmas gifts made out of glass.

Violet, 10, and her brother Max, 12, are using glass rods and a technique called lampworking at their father Eran Park’s glass blowing shop on South Wayne Avenue. Lampworking uses a torch to melt glass into different shapes and creations. The siblings will use this technique to create about 80 percent of their gifts this year.

Violet’s face is beaming as she molds the glass into a heart for her cousin Jack.

Both kids want to get their creations just right, which takes time. During their creating session, Violet calls her father over several times for help. Max decides to start over on a mushroom he is creating for his mom.

“I think it’s important to create gifts because you can put more creativity in them, and then you can make it more for the person’s personality and not just something you go and buy,” Violet says.

Across town, Heather Caldwell, 28, is also hard at work, crocheting a long scarf inspired by the TV series “Dr. Who” for her father, who is a fan of the show.

The scarf takes her three weeks to complete, but with only a few days until Christmas, thankfully she already has a good bulk of the project finished. The scarf consists of 320 single crochet rows and a lot of thought.

Caldwell has been crocheting since she was 12 and enjoys making a variety of things for the people on her Christmas list such as blankets, scarves and hats.

She has been creating her own gifts for the past 16 years. “It shows that a lot of care and time was put into it and makes it more unique,” she says.

The reaction Caldwell receives from her recipients is heartfelt joy, she says, especially when older family members open her handmade gifts.

“A hat can take me up to an afternoon, where as something large, like a blanket, can span about three months, depending on how often I work on it,” Caldwell says.

Emily Simpson, 62, uses glass beads to create hand-crafted necklaces and jewelry for the girls in her family. Her husband and glass artist, Greg Duncan, makes the custom beads, and Simpson uses them to make something unique.

She spends a lot of time creating gifts for the people on her Christmas list.

“I make 80 percent or more of my gifts for the girls; the guys are harder to buy for and they are mostly purchased,” Simpson says.

Simpson is arched over a table completely filled with beads and wire at her home. She finds inspiration just by seeing the beads laid out and thinking of what someone might like. Once she knows who she is creating for, then the fun part starts, she says. She thinks of colors and design so she can give a gift that is personal and has a lot more meaning.

She begins to create a necklace using frosted candy glass beads created by her husband for her son’s girlfriend. The beads are bulbous and colorful and have a frosted look to them. For her husband’s daughter in Chicago, she is making a bold and bright necklace since she wears a lot of neutral colors. The daughter is a lawyer for a prominent firm.

“I think when you’ve made it, it means more to the person,” Simpson says. “It has your energy, your thinking and creating in it, and so when they see it, they will think of you.”

