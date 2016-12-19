Meditation to heal, relax

Time to relax Some meditation options offered locally: Insight Fort Wayne Led by Tammy Dyer, who teaches Dharma and meditation through classes, sitting groups and daylong retreats. 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Plymouth Congregational Church, 501 W. Berry St. Insight Fort Wayne is not affiliated with Plymouth Congregational Church but uses its chapel. For information, go to http://insightfw.org/. Indiana Buddhist Temple Lead by Venerable Thalangama Devananda. 6:30 p.m. Monday and Thursday at 7528 Thompson Road, Hoagland. Call 447-5269 or go to http://indianabuddhistvihara.org/ for more information. University of Saint Francis Lead by the Rev. David Menzen. Christ-centered meditations in the chapel of Trinity Hall, 2701 Spring St., at 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Trinity Episcopal Church Outdoor labyrinth is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. An indoor labyrinth is by appointment; call 423-1693. Trinity has Veriditas certified facilitators who can do the walks with instruction. Located at 611 W. Berry St. Parkview Health Center for Healthy Living, 11123 Parkview Plaza Drive No. 200, offers classes in mindfulness meditation through their Live Well: Learning Series. Call 672-6500. Sophia’s Portico Meditation group first Saturday of each month at 9 a.m. Located at 2330 Beacon St. Suite 109. For information, call 482-7402 or email kuanyin011@frontier.com.

For most of us, our days are filled with stress.

New technology has made work easier, but now work follows us home. Cellphones are with us at all times, so we are always on call. We race from one activity to the next, but often don’t remember what happened in between.

In addition, too much stress can cause our bodies to produce more cortisol than we need. Cortisol, which our body produces to activate the “fight, flight or freeze” response during a stressful situation, is believed to be public health enemy No. 1. According to many doctors, high-cortisol levels can cause weight gain, heart disease, high blood pressure, a compromised immune system and chronic pain.

We need to take a break and relax. It is especially important this time of year during the busy holiday season. Maybe it’s time to try meditation.

Meditation can reduce stress and lower unhealthy cortisol. There are yoga studios where one can learn to meditate, but if you aren’t interested in yoga, there are other options.

“By practicing some sort of meditation like mindfulness meditation, you actually start to turn off the faucet,” says David Johnson, professor of nursing at the University of Saint Francis.

Johnson teaches students in the health care profession to be mindful of their practice. “They are using their critical-thinking minds in a stressful environment. We teach them to practice this (mindfulness meditation) so when they go home they can be present to their families. That they can turn off the stress cortisol. Because nursing, like any of the health care profession, is extremely stressful. Life and death situations,” Johnson says.

Johnson also teaches mindfulness meditation at Parkview Health Center for Healthy Living. Mindfulness meditation is learning to come out of our overthinking, stressful brain and come into the respite of the moment.

“Some people think meditation is going to la-la-land, but I would say that this type of meditation makes you come to the now. What I am seeing, hearing, touching, tasting and feeling in this moment allows me with intention to be present – to be present for the people I love. To notice my internal sensibility and to pull myself off of auto pilot. If we can come away from those auto pilot responses, we can live more responsibly, intentionally and peacefully,” Johnson says.

Tammy Dyer, community Dharma leader for Insight Fort Wayne, started a meditation practice because she felt anxious, stressed and angry. “I knew I could live my life more open, heartily, more kindly, more compassionately; I didn’t know how to do that,” Dyer says.

With Insight practice, a western form of Buddhism, one uses a concentration method to calm the mind and get rid of anxiety and stress, she says. “If the mind is tense, we are going to be like rats running down through the maze like we always run through the maze because we react,” Dyer says. “Once the mind is calm then we can watch it. We start to see with Insight practice that it is our thoughts that are creating the suffering in our lives.”

By watching these thoughts one can then use the skills learned in Insight practice to make other choices, choices that avoid anger and hurtfulness toward others, she says.

Dyer believes people want more out of life and to live with an open heart. “I think there are people who truly know it’s there and they don’t know how to access it. These teachings will do that,” she says.

The Healing Arts program at Parkview Regional Medical Center offers meditation. The idea is that through meditation and other healing arts, patients are able to take their minds off of what is causing them anxiety and redirect those feelings.

“When we think about Healing Arts, it is truly an extension of what we have been doing in nursing for many years,” says Paula Bostwick, director of patient experiences at Parkview Regional Medical Center. “As a nurse, I have often sat with our patients, held their hands, practiced deep breathing and helped them to focus, especially during pain.

“We at Parkview treat the body, but to totally heal, we need to treat the mind, body and spirit.”

Bostwick says that mindfulness meditation decreases the heart rate, lowers blood pressure and changes how the brain functions so one can relax a bit more and reduce stress.

“Meditation is like medication. Meditation is that gift of care that comes into your mind and your emotions. Focusing your thoughts into a particular way, feeling feelings in a particular way, to help you feel better,” says Steve Vachon, Healing Arts artist at Parkview Regional Medical Center.

Vachon meditates with patients in the hospital and has been involved with the healing process of spirit and mind most of his life. Trained as a chaplain, Vachon helps patients find trustworthy love, he says. “So many diseases of the body and mind is because people don’t have enough love in their lives,” he says.

He also uses mindfulness meditation to have the patient focus on what is going on in their life. “Mindfulness is not about ignoring what is going on in your life but meditating on it and managing it with deep breaths,” Vachon says. If the patient has a particular religion, that is also included in the meditation.

“We are on the cutting edge of knowing what the mind-body connect is all about. I’m grateful for the research being done in the field of mind body medicine,” Vachon says. “The spirit being the core values we have and the way we feel most loved and that which gives us the deepest peace. To be able to bring that into the patients’ awareness is a powerful way to care for patients. I am grateful for this opportunity to do that and know that every day that I am here that patients have had a shift in their consciousness to something they feel good about.”

