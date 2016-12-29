New Year's kiss guide

By the numbers 2 Minimum number of facial muscles used for a simple kiss 34 Up to this many number of facial muscles are used for a passionate kiss 26 Up to this many calories that can be burned per minute of kissing 9 Milliliters of water exchanged during a kiss, on average 1 billion Up to this many bacteria may be exchanged during an active kiss, so be careful who you grab at midnight. Source: American Journal of Medicine

10 … 9 … Where’s that cute girl I was flirting with an hour ago?

8 … 7 … 6 … Is the tall dude counting down next to me attractive or is it the champagne talking?

5 … 4 … Is it OK to kiss a friend?

3 … 2 … 1 … Dear God, where’s a breath mint?

Those last 10 seconds of the year are often fraught with lip-lock peril. According to English and German folklore, the first person you meet in the new year – and what you do during that meeting – sets the tone for the next 12 months. Generations of superstition have since whittled that idea down to this:

Not kissing someone (anyone!) when the clock hits midnight forebodes a year of loneliness. No pressure.

So what does a good or bad kiss to kick off 2017 say about the year ahead? After a brief survey of friends, we’ve come up with an unscientific list of predictions of what different smooches might say.

So grab a significant other, a friend or a stranger and plant one on ’em. And don’t be afraid to make the first move.

A quick, dry peck on the lips. Or worse, a kiss on the cheek.

Your love life may not be going anywhere fast this year, but that leaves you plenty of time to focus on your work. We foresee a career milestone reached – a graduation, new job or promotion.

A sloppy smack with too much tongue.

You’ll either never see this person again or you’ll embark on a brief yet passionate fling that will inevitably end poorly. Hot and heavy make-outs in January will be followed by enraged blocking of Facebook profiles in February.

A slow-motion dip and lip lock, preferably with confetti floating down around you.

This is too good to be true. So much so, we doubt it’s ever happened outside of a Nora Ephron movie. But if it happens to you, buckle up – you’re in for a romance made for the movies. Just remember that most romantic comedies roll credits right after the big kiss: What happens next is nowhere near as cinematic.

A hot and heavy make-out session that begins 30 minutes before countdown.

Jackpot. You’ve taken pressure off the dreaded midnight mark. An extended make-out can reinvigorate a long-term relationship (remember what it was like when you first started dating?) or it can jump-start something new. Plus, your easygoing attitude and free spirit will surely lead to adventures in the new year.

A sneaky, swinging smooch with someone new.

Risky business, indeed. Several friends told me tales of New Year’s Eves when one half of an established couple went rogue and kissed someone new. As you might imagine, the next year brought breakups and divorce. Ruining your own relationship is one thing, but be careful about messing with others’: Make sure your would-be paramour is unattached before going in for the kill.

No one to kiss.

No worries. Whether you’re at home in front of the TV or in the middle of a crowded club, obsessing over the perfect start to the new year will make it anything but. Mock tradition and kiss yourself. You have 364 nights to kiss someone else – make tonight all about you.