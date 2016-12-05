Pencil workout into your daily schedule

Josh Davidson knows that people’s schedules are a little busier this time of year. But it doesn’t take much to maintain an exercise routine during the holidays, he says.

If you find you’re limited on time, Davidson, owner of Personal Training Institute at 493 E. Dupont Road, suggests doing shorter, more intense bouts of exercise, such as 30 seconds of sprinting, then walking, alternating for 10 to 15 minutes. And if you can’t make it into the gym, do 20 to 30 minutes at home, he says.

The key to keeping an exercise routine is planning it into your schedule, Davidson says. “It doesn’t have to be long; a half hour is plenty of time,” he says.

Evan Rubin, owner of Absolute Results Personal Fitness Training Southwest, 4126 Engleton Drive, agrees.

He says it’s very important for people who are in a fitness routine to make it part of their day. He says to block out that time regardless of the time of year.

“If it’s already a part of your day or a big part of your week,” you shouldn’t get too off track during the holiday season, Rubin says.

Rubin says it’s a good idea to get started now to beat the rush of the first-of-the-year crowd that will inevitably come to the gym after the holidays end.

Doing something active is better than nothing, Rubin says. It can be as simple as doing jumping jacks or running around the block.

“As a society, we overthink it too much,” Rubin says.

Of course, a lot of keeping fit during the holidays is focusing on the nutrition aspect, Davidson says, making sure not to overeat. “It’s hard with all the holiday parties,” he says.

Since weekends are when many people mess up, not to mention when most holiday parties are held, Rubin says he tries to get clients to think of eating well and keeping the same fitness schedule Monday through Friday. That way, if they do go out to eat or overeat on the weekends, at least they were perfect during the week and can back to their fitness routine quickly.

