

Allen County SPCA

Star is a 5-year-old spayed domestic shorthair/mix cat. If you’re interested in adopting Star, she’s at the PetSmart store at 10035 Lima Road.



Animal Care & Control

Hollie is a 15-week-old spayed pit bull looking for a home with children 12 and older. She has been chosen to receive free in-home training sessions as well as basic puppy training classes. To adopt, call 427-5502.