Allen County SPCA
Star is a 5-year-old spayed domestic shorthair/mix cat. If you’re interested in adopting Star, she’s at the PetSmart store at 10035 Lima Road.
Animal Care & Control
Hollie is a 15-week-old spayed pit bull looking for a home with children 12 and older. She has been chosen to receive free in-home training sessions as well as basic puppy training classes. To adopt, call 427-5502.
Maura is a 1-year-old spayed terrier/mix. If you’re interested in adopting her, call the Allen County SPCA at 744-0454 or go to www.acspca.org.
February 13, 2017 1:01 AM
Pets of the week