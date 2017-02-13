 Skip to main content

  • Allen County SPCA
    Star is a 5-year-old spayed domestic shorthair/mix cat. If you’re interested in adopting Star, she’s at the PetSmart store at 10035 Lima Road.

  • Animal Care & Control
    Hollie is a 15-week-old spayed pit bull looking for a home with children 12 and older. She has been chosen to receive free in-home training sessions as well as basic puppy training classes. To adopt, call 427-5502.

  • Allen County SPCA
    Maura is a 1-year-old spayed terrier/mix. If you’re interested in adopting her, call the Allen County SPCA at 744-0454 or go to www.acspca.org.
February 13, 2017 1:01 AM

Pets of the week

