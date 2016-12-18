Prepping for winter's worst

Behind the Scenes "Behind the Scenes" is an occasional series that offers a peek at what takes place before the doors are opened to the public at Fort Wayne area events or organizations.

Before the first leaf pile was picked up, the Fort Wayne Street Department was waging war on winter.

The leaves hadn’t even started to turn in early October and already thoughts were turning to snow for about 24 people – some new and some veteran drivers – who showed up on a Thursday to begin training on how to drive and operate the city’s snowplows.

After the winter of 2013-14 – which is used frequently by city street employees as a bad weather barometer – when snow plow drivers were out 24 hours a day, it’s best to be prepared early.

In fact, the street department used 600 middle blades that year because of the amount of snow. Usually, about 200 are used during a snow season. The blades kept breaking and had to be replaced.

Last year was much better, and street officials were hoping for the same mild weather this winter. Things were staying relatively mild until last weekend’s winter storm, followed by days of frigid temperatures.

Veteran snowplow driver Brad Kennedy, who is leading part of the training, offers advice and instructions to the truck drivers on how to safely navigate the city streets and traffic when plowing. He tells drivers how it is difficult to see with the truck’s headlights and that if the snow is falling and it’s dark, the snow effect in the headlights can become mesmerizing, causing the driver to not pay attention to the road. Another veteran driver agrees.

He also reminds drivers that snowplows are big and their lights, which include flashing lights, can become overwhelming for regular drivers on the roads. It’s something to keep in mind when driving the snow routes, Kennedy says.

There are 18 snow routes in the city and every route has two trucks – a salt truck and a scraper, says Street Commissioner Brian Shimkus. There are usually 36 trucks out for plowing, but that number could increase depending on the snow situation (refer back to the winter of 2013-14). The street department also has a dispatcher working 24/7, Shimkus says.

“Ten o’clock at night, 3 o’clock that morning … (we’re) ready for that phone call,” he says.

In the dispatch office, the TV is turned to The Weather Channel, which is on all the time. The dispatcher and supervisor track the weather, especially if a storm has been predicted. There are monitors that are linked to cameras that show what is going on outside in the street department parking lot.

Once the class moves outside, the drivers are shown how to attach the snowplow to the truck.

The trucks are computerized, which allows the drivers to see how much salt they have left, if the plow is down or up and other information that is needed to operate the truck.

The trucks are big; the drivers sit about 8 feet off the road, but that allows drivers to see the road from up high.

Sabrina Shimkus, one of the trainers, has been driving the snow trucks for five years.

“I love it. It’s exciting to get the streets clean,” she says.

But Shimkus, who is married to Commissioner Brian Shimkus, frowned when she talked about plowing during the winter of 2013. During that time she worked 16-hour days, went home and slept for eight hours and then was right back on the road, she says.

And that’s what the training is all about – preparing for the worst, but hoping for the best.

trich@jg.net