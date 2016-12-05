Put a sock in, on, around it

I don’t know how it happens. No matter how many precautions I take before doing laundry, I eventually end up with an orphan sock.

And it’s only one. Never a pair. Just one sock disappears. That’s probably why they have a holiday named after it: National Lost Sock Memorial Day (it’s on May 9 if you would like to celebrate or mourn).

I recently cleaned out my sock drawer and couldn’t believe how many solo socks had taken up residence there. I think I saved them all this time with the hope that I would eventually find their mates. Well, clearly that ain’t happening. So I decided that instead of throwing them out, I would look for other uses.

Here are some suggestions from me, as well as other sources, for reusing those orphan socks. Just make sure that the sock is clean before using them for some of these ideas.

• Use as a dust cloth. Those solo socks make great dust rags. Just slip it onto your hand and wipe away. And if one side gets too dirty, just turn it inside out and keep cleaning.

• Use for drafty doorjambs. Stop drafts from under doors and in windowsills by filling a sock with uncooked rice, tying the end and placing it wherever the cold air is coming in.

• Use as a heating pad. Again, fill with uncooked rice and tie the end. Put sock into a microwave for a couple of minutes and you have a homemade heating pad. On the opposite, you can put a cold pack into a sock to help with ice therapy.

• Use for golf clubs. Take those colorful and unique socks and use as covers for your golf clubs.

• Use as a freshener. Fill a sock with bath beads or potpourii and place in your clothes or sheet drawer or a towel cabinet. This will give your clothing a fresh, clean smell.

• Use as a coffee cup warmer. Cut off elastic band of the sock and slip it over your cup of coffee. The elastic will grip to the cup.

• Make sock puppets. Sew on buttons for eyes and maybe use some yarn as hair and slip the sock over your hand so that the heel is where your thumb is. Move your thumb up and down so that it looks like the puppet is talking.

• Use to prevent icy wipers. Slide socks over your windshileld wipers to prevent them from getting icy and snow-covered. This will help during those early-morning rushes to get to work or school.

• Use as a dog toy. Tie each end of the sock into a knot and throw it to the dog. If nothing else, at least he can offer some companionship to that lonely sock.

Sources: ThisOldHouse.com, Goodhousekeeping.com, Mentalfloss.com

