Real homebuilder

If you go What: Festival of Gingerbread When: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday; noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Thursday; ends Dec. 11 Where: History Center, 302 E. Berry St. Cost: $6 adults ages 18 to 64; $4 for ages 65 and older and ages 3 to 17, free to ages 2 and younger Information: For a list of additional activities that are part of the festival, go to www.fwhistorycenter.com

Jenny Schroeder’s kitchen is covered in baking items.

A mixer with a bowl of royal icing is slowly churning on a counter. Fondant cutouts of red roses and hearts sit on an island next to a wire figure partly covered in gum paste. Another counter is stacked with different shapes and sizes of gingerbread, while part of the kitchen table is layered with gingerbread pieces painted with icing and edible stones that will soon be the walls and roof for a miniature garden shed.

And in the middle is Schroeder, busily tending to it all as she works on creating her entry for this year’s Festival of Gingerbread at the History Center.

This is the third year she has entered a gingerbread creation in the festival.

This year her theme stems from the story “Peter Rabbit” and his run-in with Mr. McGregor at his farm. She says that when she’s finished, the creation will feature a garden shed, decorated with a trellis of climbing roses (thyme, chives and parsley will be the vines and branches) and hand-painted stones made of royal icing, a garden and, of course, Mr. McGregor and Peter Rabbit. Her son, who is an electrical engineer, created a motorized portion for the display that will have Mr. McGregor chasing Peter around and around on the board that will hold her creation.

Schroeder enjoys baking and got involved with the festival after making a gingerbread house for her family and then seeing an advertisement for the festival.

“I’m not a professional,” Shroeder says. “I like to dabble in it. It’s my hobby.”

Now it’s become a family affair, as her 9-year-old daughter, Mary, will again have an entry this year, while another son had an entry last year. But for many people at the festival, whether they’re participants or attendees, the annual event is a family affair.

This is the 31st year of the festival, a fundraiser for the History Center that kicks off Friday and continues through Dec. 11. All of the creations are edible and range from elaborate to simple, but all are worth a look. The event draws hundreds of people every year.

“I admire all the work,” Schroeder says. “(The artists’) work is really fabulous. I stand there taking pictures.”

Schroeder, 46 and a mother of nine, started planning this year’s creation shortly after last year’s festival ended.

Sketches, sort of like gingerbread house blueprints, of this year’s display lay next to her gingerbread pieces. It took a whole day to roll out and bake the 47 pieces that will make up the display, she says.

She says she wanted to do Peter Rabbit for a while. After all, the idea of a garden and a rabbit goes right along with her lifestyle.

Her home, just outside New Haven, has several gardens, chickens and a chicken coop and honeybees. The family does a lot of projects together, she says, and Schroeder, when she’s not baking gingerbread, makes her own bread for the family.

But now, her focus is on finishing her gingerbread entry. It will take her about 20 hours to put together, she says. That’s not including all the time it took to bake the gingerbread, paint each stone, ice the pieces, make the figures and cut out the roses and hearts that go on the house. There are a lot of details that go into making a gingerbread house, Schroeder says.

“I’ve never won, but that’s OK,” she says. “It’s a creative outlet for me.”

