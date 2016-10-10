Scare up budget-friendly outfits

Sweatsuit costume ideas Care Bear: Requires hoodie and sweatpants. Attach ears to the hood and belly patch to the front. Muppet: Requires a hoodie and three Styrofoam balls for ears and nose. Add a green collar for Kermit. Minions: Requires a yellow hoodie, overalls, swim goggles and black gloves. Crayon: Requires solid-color sweatsuit, black adhesive felt letters and a party hat. Olaf: Using a white-hooded sweatshirt, attach black pipe cleaners to the top of the hood and felt eyes to the brim. Attach black pom-poms on the front. Pair with white or black leggings. Unicorn: Requires a white or a soft pink hoodie and sweatpants, strips of felt for the mane running down the hoodie and back, and white horn. Bat: Requires black sweatpants and a black sweatshirt with hood. Add felt ears to the hood and using black fabric (jersey or even sequin), make wings that attach to the arms and side seam. – BuzzFeed and Journal Gazette

You went through all the trouble of buying the highly coveted Elsa costume from the film “Frozen” for Halloween last year, and where is it now? Chances are it’s stuffed far back in the closet only to emerge during the next spring cleaning.

This year, try a reasonable DIY alternative that is not only functional for a chilly Halloween night, but goes easy on your wallet, too.

Here are a few pointers:

Stay solid

Focus on solid-color basics that can be transformed into a costume with just a few accessories. Kellie Stanley, owner of the Kids Wear consignment shop, says a brightly colored sweatsuit could be a great base for a Jolly Rancher costume or use a black sweatsuit and paint bones on the front for a skeleton.

Stanley had a chef costume in the store that uses a solid white shirt and black pants. It’s the chef hat and red tie that sets off the costume. For a chilly evening, swap out the pants for a pair of black sweatpants and put a turtleneck underneath the top.

“(In the costume), there’s a piece of a (hula hoop) inside of it, so that it looks it’s a big chef,” Stanley says.

Maggie Clifton, costume designer and shop supervisor for Fort Wayne Civic Theatre, says cartoon characters are often depicted in solid colors that are easy to replicate.

“There’s lots of cartoon characters that are pretty easy to do with basic pieces. … You got Charlie Brown, you got ‘Adventure Time,’ where (the character) Finn just wears a blue shirt, blue pants and a hood,” she says. “Most costume characters are just blocks of color, and so get the right color top and the right color bottom, and just get a key accessory, like the hood for Finn.”

Make it thrifty

Clifton describes herself as “the lowest-maintenance” person when it comes to Halloween costumes. For past years, she used a green pajama onesie as the base.

“It’s like you’re wearing a sleeping bag, but the hands and feet are free,” she says. “I’ve gone as a green M&M; as a couples’ costume, I was ‘green with envy.’ I’ve been a black-eyed ‘P.’ You just put the letter P on the front and black up your eye (with makeup).”

You can also take a gander in your own closet for clothes you’re no longer in need off. Take an old plaid shirt and shred it a bit for a werewolf costume.

“Sometimes when we would visit our grandparents, my little sister and I would dress up as old people,” Clifton says. “Just raid the parents’ closet.”

Get involved

It may be a task in convincing your child that your crafty skills is just as exciting as the new Iron Man costume, but getting the child involved can be a way of upping their anticipation.

“I would think the best way would be to get them involved in making it. Go to the store and say, ‘We’re thinking about being a Jolly Rancher, so you pick out what color you want.’ Once you get home, and they start seeing the progress and the end result, they kind of buy into it.”

