Scheduling 1st tooth fairy visit

Dental hygiene starts early Dr. Connie Kracher says that once your child has their 20 baby teeth appear (which often begin to erupt at about 6 months of age, according to the American Dental Association), it’s time for regular dentist visits twice a year. Here are some additional tips from the ADA: • You can begin cleaning a baby’s mouth during the first few days after birth with a clean, moist gauze pad or washcloth. As soon as teeth appear, decay can occur. When a child has two teeth that touch, floss daily. • For children younger than 3, brushing twice a day with fluoride toothpaste should begin as soon as teeth come into the mouth. Caregivers should not use more than a smear or the size of a grain of rice of fluoride toothpaste. • For children ages 3 to 6, use a pea-sized amount of fluoride toothpaste twice a day. Supervise children’s brushing and remind them not to swallow.

Across the country, children are starting to feel the wiggle of that first loose tooth, and as the caregiver, it’s your duty to remind them that it’s a normal part of life – or, at least make sure they don’t go about yanking any more teeth out before it’s time.

Here are a few steps to help your child walk through a major milestone.

Talk it out

Dr. Connie Kracher, associate professor of IPFW’s Department of Dental Education and director of the Dental Assisting Program, says children often begin to lose teeth around kindergarten or first grade, so they may have an idea of what is happening by witnessing classmates or older siblings’ lose teeth. How­ever, if this is unfamiliar territory for your child, keep them calm.

“Just let them know that it’s normal, and that all the kids in their class will be losing teeth,” Kracher says.

Holli Seabury, CEO of McMillen Health, says it’s also a good time for parents to read a book or two about losing teeth with their child, and create traditions that will make the experience exciting.

She says the tooth fairy worked for all of her seven children except one, who was nervous about the idea of someone sneaking into the room to steal a tooth.

So, customize the tradition, if need be.

“Talk to them, and just say, ‘Hey, tell me how you feel about this? You are losing your first tooth. How do you feel about that?’ Let them tell you,” Seabury says. “Are they scared? Are they nervous? Are they excited? Are they happy? It’s a nice opportunity to have a conversation with your child on how they feel about this. It’s also nice to have a conversation on how to take care of all of their other teeth.”

Give it a twist

All it requires to extract a loose tooth is a twist, Kracher says.

“Usually, I recommend people use a tissue and just twist, instead of pulling it,” she says. “It should come out, sometimes it’s a bit more difficult, and (a child) may need help from a parent or family member.”

Often children manage to wiggle the tooth out themselves, but for children who cannot remove the tooth, Kracher suggests the job goes to someone that makes the child feel comfortable.

“I always used to twist my nephew’s out. He wouldn’t let anybody do it except me,” Kracher says with a laugh.

Sometimes, the tooth will be anklyosed, or anchored to the bone, and won’t come out as easy. In that case, Kracher says the child will need to see the dentist to remove the tooth.

If the child is a little antsy about removing the tooth, it helps to be quick about it.

“In the office, we have to be pretty quick. A pediatric dentist or a general dentist are going to numb it, and they’re going to get it out pretty quickly. Essentially, you kind of talk to them, distract them, and extract it pretty quickly. (Dentists) twist it out, too, but it’s with instruments,” Kracher says.

Tooth fairy tales

Seabury says $1 per tooth is still common, but she has heard of parents including useful trinkets, like a new toothbrush and flavored toothpaste to encourage dental hygiene.

In Seabury’s house, “the tooth fairy is not quite that organized, and she has been known to give four quarters, or a wrinkled-up dollar.”

And that’s OK, as long you remember to celebrate.

“This is exciting. Losing the first tooth is really a childhood rite of passage,” Seabury says. “It’s nice to get excited about it and see it for the really big milestone that it is in their life.”

