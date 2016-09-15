Seniors sure know Y

You say your 2016 New Year’s resolution to exercise more often didn’t last – that it didn’t even get into February? And here we are, a few months from 2017.

Take heart, couch potato, and realize it’s never too late to work out.

We tracked down a few examples of the over-60 crowd who have made daily exercise a priority, for various reasons.

We’ll introduce them one by one:

Felix Ortiz, 62

Felix Ortiz, bronze and thick, with a ponytail barely touching the back of his orange T-shirt, takes a few steps to his right and pushes the square button that activates the handicap-accessible door opener that leads into the Jorgensen Family YMCA.

He leans into the wheelchair and pushes his mother, then activates another button that opens a second door that yawns wide.

Since one of the small round tables near the entrance is unoccupied, Ortiz situates his mother next to it so that it’s on her right side. It’s a nice spot, he says. She can watch the small children jump and climb in a nearby play area, and he can keep an eye on her as he works out in another room.

Meticulously, he lays out the snacks he has brought for her. Today it’s a half-dozen sugar wafers and a bottle of cranapple juice. Before he begins working out on a treadmill, Ortiz sets a portable CD player on the table next to his mother, carefully places headphones over her ears, then presses play before he walks away.

“She likes to listen to her Mexican music,” he says.

A stroke more than 30 years ago left Lula Ortiz paralyzed on her left side and unable to walk. Since then, Felix has taken care of her. “I can’t leave her alone,” he says. “She goes with me everywhere I go.”

Including the Y, almost daily.

Less than two years ago, Ortiz’s weight ballooned to 389 pounds. Not only did he tire easily, he says he could barely reach down to tie his shoes. That’s when he came to grips with reality: If he couldn’t take care of himself, how was he going to be there for his mother?

So he bought a YMCA membership. He first started at the Central Branch downtown, but there wasn’t much room for his mom, her wheelchair and her snacks. And since it was closer to his home, going to the Jorgensen Y made more sense.

For well over a year, he tries to work out at least twice a day. After fixing breakfast for both himself and his mother, they usually arrive at the Y around mid-morning. In the evening, a visiting nurse comes to stay with Lula, giving Felix a four-hour window to return for a second workout.

“It really relieves a lot of tension inside of me,” says Ortiz, who says he’s around 280 pounds. “Once I get going, I get in that groove, I listen to my music. I know she’s OK. At night, when I leave her home with a nurse, that’s always in my mind. I hope she’s OK.”

Ortiz begins to blink, then squeezes his eyes so the tears don’t shed.

“I’m just afraid that one of these days, she’s not going to be there. It’s going to be hard.”

Jerry McCagg, 74

Years ago, when the local International Harvester/Navistar plant sent several employees to work in Springfield, Ohio, Jerry McCagg was among those who were asked to transfer. He didn’t like it, but being the good corporate man he was, he went along with the program. And for seven years, he worked in Springfield.

But when 2000 came around, that was McCagg’s 30th year with the company, which meant he could retire. So he did. He was 58 years old at the time.

“After you retire, you get a little overweight ’cause you think you can sit down and just relax,” says McCagg, now 74. “You’ve got to keep active.”

Retirement would not be the only thing that would slow down McCagg. Shortly after leaving his job, he found out he had type 2 diabetes.

It was time, he convinced himself, to start working out at the YMCA’s Central Branch.

“When you have sugar diabetes, the only alternative you have for help is exercise. That’s the only thing that wards off the diabetes,” McCagg says. “Of course, you have to take insulin and you have to eat right, but in the end, exercise and moving is the only thing that saves you.”

Still, there would be another hurdle to clear, since he would have both knees replaced and a pacemaker inserted.

McCagg failed to give up or give in. Instead, he got in the YMCA’s pool several years ago. It’s working out in the water that he swears by.

“There’s the running track and all this other stuff,” he says. “It’s there. You use it, yes, but in the end, you end up in the pool for water exercise. ... When you get two new knees, you can’t run well. You can’t do a lot of stuff well. So then the water exercise becomes your friend. With water exercise, there is no pain. You can do it for an hour without pain. The water is 84 degrees. That’s your savior. That’s your blessing. That’s what saves your life.

“Just keep moving,” he adds. “You don’t have to move hard. Just keep moving.”

Wilbert Reinking, 92

With a wall of mirrors to her back inside a workout room at the Jorgensen Y, trainer Denise Hentz faces at least two dozen class members, all of whom are senior citizens.

As the class nears its completion, she demonstrates the proper stretching techniques. All pay close attention as they stretch their arms, then their legs as they hold onto the backs of chairs. Now it’s time to breathe. “Nice, deep inhale,” she says into her headset. “Four, three, two, one.”

Wilbert Reinking, in the back row wearing a bright red YMCA T-shirt, doesn’t miss a beat or a breath.

“The class is designed for the gray-haired people,” he says a few minutes after the group is dismissed and he’s put away his 3-pound weights. “I just happened to be the oldest one in there.” He just turned 92.

“For 92, I’m in excellent shape,” he says.

Well, except he has a bit of a limp.

“I twisted my knee in Zumba, doing the twist,” he says.

A Navy man who participated in the D-Day invasion off the coast of Normandy, France, Reinking and his wife, Nyra, had four children and eight grandchildren. There are a pair of great-grandkids, as well.

When Nyra died in 2007, Wilbert didn’t know what to do with himself – how to occupy his time or his thoughts. Even though he was in his early 80s, he realized he had to do something.

“I started here because I hadn’t been doing anything, and I didn’t want my joints to get locked up,” he says. “I saw other people older than I am, and their joints couldn’t move. They couldn’t twist their back, or bend, and I realized if I didn’t do something, I’d end up that way.”

He has become a daily fixture at the Y, Hentz says.

“In August, he was here almost every day. Everyone takes notice if Wilbert isn’t here.”

He’s also famous for his kisses. Reinking reaches into his bag and hands out the silver foil-wrapped Hershey’s Kisses. That is part of his daily routine as well.

“Last spring he took a tumble outside, and while he was still on the ground, he’s passing out candy to women walking by,” Hentz says.

“I try to get here five or six times a week,” Reinking says. “I know I’m going downhill. When I first came here, I’d go up and walk (on the track). I’d go at 3.2 miles an hour, but the last time I checked, it was down to 2.9 miles an hour.”

He didn’t say it, but maybe the reason he slowed down was from doing the twist in Zumba class.

