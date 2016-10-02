Set for things to get wild

If you go What: Fort Wayne Children's Zoo Where: 3411 Sherman Blvd. When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Oct. 9 Admission: $14 for adults 19 and older; $9 children 2 to 18; $10.50 seniors; children younger than 2 free Behind the Scenes "Behind the Scenes" is an occasional series that offers a peek at what takes place before the doors are opened to the public at Fort Wayne area events or organizations.

The early bird catches the worm, as the old saying goes. But in this case, the bird gets not only worms, but also fish, fruit and seeds.

It’s breakfast time at the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo. Preparation of meals to feed the numerous birds, as well as the hundreds of other animals housed there, begins about 6 a.m. – three hours before the gates open and the first guest arrives.

Mike Ryan heads up the food prep at the commissary, which is a flurry of people moving from table to refrigerator to cooler to sinks in order to get the meals ready before the zookeepers come to pick them up at 7 a.m.

Ryan says there is a sheet for every species of animal that outlines its diet mix. Ryan likens it to a recipe book in a restaurant.

There is fresh fruit, veggies, fish, bamboo for the red pandas and meat for the carnivores, such as the lions and tigers. Ryan says the zoo goes through 40 to 50 pounds of produce a day. That’s not counting the giraffes. With the lettuce, which visitors use to feed the giraffes, that adds on another 100 pounds.

In the farm area, the sheep and pigs pace back and forth in their enclosure waiting for their food as zookeepers work to clean out their pens. A black sheep named Roxy, featuring a major underbite, is watching the workers with laser-eye focus as they move in front of her enclosure. Her son also waits in the background. Finally, the food arrives and things are better as the animals gobble down their breakfast.

On the way to the Australian Adventure, workers are cleaning and readying the zoo for that day’s crowd. The glass on the alligator tank is cleaned and squeegeed. Paths are hosed down and a water pump is being fixed at the penguin exhibit.

Zoo employee Liz Deidrichs is working on the zoo’s train, getting it ready for the many trips it will take around the park. Deidrichs checks the rides each day to make sure everything is in working order. The train is the zoo’s most popular ride. It takes a can and a half of gasoline each day to operate, she says. Later, she and another worker harness onto the Sky Safari Ride, which takes visitors high above the park, to make sure it too is operating correctly.

In the Australian area, Maggie Sipe is getting ready to let the dingoes out of their cage and into the enclosure. Sipe checks the perimeter as a safety precaution and cleans up the area. She then puts down straw and throws freeze-dried beef liver treats throughout the area as an enrichment activity to help the dingoes keep up their hunting skills. Sipe says the dingoes don’t really like the beef liver, but it’s hard to tell as they don’t waste time finding and eating them.

Australia isn’t the only continent visitors can see at the zoo. There’s also the African Journey, where the hyenas are located. They too are getting ready to be released into their enclosure. As soon as the door is open, the female runs out to the grassy hillside with her nose to the ground, searching for her treats. It takes the male a little longer to come out, but he eventually makes his way outside.

It’s now a little after 9 a.m. and the first guests are starting to arrive. They walk the zoo paths and take pictures of the animals and their children, who run excitedly from Monkey Island to the Canada lynx.

Of course, the animals will keep doing what they do, and the zoo employees will, too. There’s a lot to do to make sure the animals are cared for, and it won’t be that long before the commissary will be filled once again with busy workers getting things ready for dinner. The menu won’t change much from that of breakfast, but, hey, the diners aren’t complaining.

