Sharing a first kiss

My first kiss was in third grade. It was a moment that I remember all too well.

The boy – Brian – had red, curly hair and freckles. He walked on his tip-toes and was the cutest third grader I knew. It happened under the stairs at school.

While the romance didn’t last past that kiss, I do remember seeing him years later. Quite a bit older, he still had those cute freckles and red hair.

Most of us have a first-kiss story, whether it be on the playground, park or at a basement party. And although the kiss may not have turned into a forever-after, it is a delicate snippet in time recalled fondly by many.

For Valentine’s Day, local readers shared their tales of that first kiss, which for some did turn out to be a love everlasting.

Richard Walls of Fort Wayne writes that “Valentine’s Day always brings back many precious memories of when I took a pretty young girl Doreatha Brown to our church’s E.V.B. Valentine’s dinner. The year was 1955.”

Walls writes that he had been dating Doreatha for about three months, taking her to church, high school ball games and the movies. “I was so bashful I did not have the nerve to ask to hold her hand.”

But that changed after the church’s Valentine’s dinner as he drove her home in his 1948 Packard car. Walls writes, “I opened the car door and got up my nerve and said, ‘Honey, can I kiss you I just paid $1.25 for your dinner.’ ” She said yes, and it’s a good thing too.

On June 14 of this year the couple will celebrate their 60th anniversary, Walls says.

A first kiss also turned into a lifetime of love for Dolores Bada of Fort Wayne. She writes:

“In 1947 we were seniors at James Whitcomb Riley High School in South Bend … In January a handsome Italian boy asked me to a party. The party was on the eve of my 17th birthday. When the party was over he took me home and in the vestibule of my parents’ home this smooth talking Italian said, ‘Since it is your birthday I guess I could kiss you.’

“That was the start of 69 years of kisses before he passed away Nov. 3, 2016.”

That smooth-talking Italian was named Tony Bada and Dolores writes that that first kiss led to “a wonderful life and four great children.”

Tim Jackson writes that he didn’t get his first kiss until his second try. The first try was in 1969. “My dad had driven for the date,” he writes. “I was trying to get up enough nerve to kiss her good night on her front porch. Meanwhile (my dad) feel asleep in the car and 20 minutes later woke up and tooted the horn. I said just a minute dad. Then he’d fall asleep again. This went on for a hour.”

While he didn’t get a kiss on that night, Jackson writes that he finally kissed her on a later date. He reports that she married his best friend at that time and after 45 years of marriage, they had three daughters.

For Joan Joyce of North Manchester her first kiss was in 1944 in Indianapolis. She was in junior high school and was invited to her first boy-girl party. It was decided that the eight boys and eight girls who were at the party would play “spin the milk bottle.” She writes that they all stood in a circle and a glass milk bottle was placed in the center. The bottle was spun by a boy and “if the milk bottle was pointing to you, you were supposed to go into the kitchen and give him a kiss. Everyone got one kiss. I thought it was very exciting!”

Henry was Ann Zepke’s hero and first kiss. The Fort Wayne resident writes that Henry was her first boyfriend and they attended first grade together in 1953 in Detroit. He would walk her home and protected her from a mean neighbor girl. The kiss happened one day at recess, she writes. “We went behind a building on the playground and he kissed me.” The kiss was memorable, she writes, because a couple days later, they both came down with the mumps.

George Davis is still friends with his first kiss, which happened on Oct. 5, 1950, with a young woman named Mary Jo at her front door on Webster Street in Fort Wayne. They call each other about once every month, he writes.

Not one, but three kisses were the start of Nancy Moore’s life with her husband.

She writes that it all started on a warm summer evening when she was walking home from a dance with a girlfriend. She was 15, and an older boy (he was 16) drove by and asked if she wanted a ride home. “After riding around for a while we were sitting in his father’s car and he reached in for a kiss,” she writes. Two kisses later, she writes, “I was walked to my front door.”

She writes that now when they kiss, it’s three times in memory of those first kisses that were the start of their lives together. The Kendallville couple celebrated 50 years of marriage last year.

