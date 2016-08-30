Soak in last of summer

Summer is slipping away and now that school is in session, weekends are filling up quickly. It’s time to take advantage of the free time you have to eke out the last bit of the season with your family.

It’s tempting to stick to the same routine of going to the local playground, taking in a movie or playing in the backyard. But why not try some new experiences and go on a family adventure?

These activities are fun for the whole family and will help create lasting memories together.

Incorporate a couple of ideas into your schedule to finish summer with a bang and begin fall on a fun note.

Go kayaking

Forget the open road, and hit the open water instead. Kayaking is a fun, active adventure. Soak in the sun and cool breeze, relish the relaxed environment and enjoy a quiet moment or two with the kids.

Families can rent kayaks from Fort Wayne Outfitters, 1004 Cass St., and paddle down the rivers to a city park to picnic, says manager Eden Lamb. Swinney and Headwaters parks offer ­places to stop and pull up the boat, and coolers are allowed – even encouraged on the kayaks.

If you don’t want to pack, Lamb suggests pulling up the kayak at The Deck, which is family-friendly, and enjoying lunch before continuing on the journey.

Children should be at least 13 years old to paddle solo but a parent must be on the water, too, Lamb says. Younger children can ride in a double kayak with a parent navigating the water. Lamb notes, though, that life vests are only available for children weighing 30 pounds or more.

Kayak rental fees are $15 an hour, $25 half-day and $40 full day for single boats; double kayaks are $20 an hour, $30 half-day and $40 full day.

Take in zoo’s wildlife

Lions and tigers and bears, oh my!

You don’t have to be a child to marvel at the world’s wildlife.

If you visit the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo, be sure to check out one of the newest animals – J.A.R.V.I.S. A buff-crested bustard, this omnivorous bird lives in the African Journey exhibit.

Frito-Lay 2 Go partnered with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums to encourage families to enjoy unique animal experiences. Free children’s passes are available to AZA facilities, including the children’s zoo. To find a pass, look for FL2Go packages featuring a tiger, panda, monkey, elephant or penguin at your local grocery store. Then go to aza.fritolay2.com to upload the receipt.

Pick your own apples

When the temperature starts to drop and the leaves begin to turn colors, embrace the changing of seasons by visiting one of the area’s apple orchards.

A delicious day trip, apple orchards offer a wide range of family fun activities to make the apple-picking experience that much more enjoyable.

At Phil’s U-Pick Apple Orchard in Huntington, apple season begins Thursday.

When the orchard opens at 10 a.m., Honeycrisp, Gala and McIntosh will be ready, as will Golden Supreme, Ozark Gold and Ginger Gold.

“Some things that everybody knows and some things that everybody doesn’t know,” owner Phil Foster says.

Cortland apples are almost ready, too, and Foster says that they might be a bit early this year.

According to the Michigan Apple Committee, the Cortland makes for a great baking apple as do Golden Delicious, McIntosh and Ida Red.

When you head out to the orchard, you’ll need to pick three medium apples for each pie you plan to bake up that afternoon.

Apple picking is also available at Cook’s Orchard, 8724 Huguenard Road; Advanced Tree Technology, 12818 Edgerton Road in New Haven; and Hilger Family Farm, 5534 Butt Road.

Look at the stars

Before the sun goes down, take some time to learn about the various constellations, and have everyone in the family select their favorite one.

Then, in the evening, lay out a blanket in your backyard for a night of stargazing, and see who can spot their favorite constellation.

To amplify the adventure, turn the night into a backyard camping trip, complete with a tent, campfire and songs.

If you are looking to take the adventure out of your yard, the Fort Wayne Astronomical Society hosts public stargazing on Saturday nights at Jefferson Township Park, just north of Dawkins Road on South Webster Road. On clear nights, astronomy members are available to answer questions one hour after sunset and continuing for two hours.

Stop by the local animal shelter

The best part of volunteering is anyone at any age can make a difference. Schedule a family trip to your local animal shelter to spend the afternoon walking dogs, playing with cats and more.

At the Allen County SPCA, volunteers do need to attend an orientation and training session before interacting with the animals. Once training is complete, volunteers do not have to schedule time to visit the dogs and cats at the shelter.

Families with children are encouraged to participate in the cat enrichment program, where they can play with the cats, brush them and help socialize them.

Volunteer dog walkers must be 18 years old.

Time with a few furry friends will brighten everyone’s day and you can feel good knowing you brightened their day, too.

– Brandpoint Content contributed to this story