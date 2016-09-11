Stage set-up for the band Chicago, Aug 23



Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette

Crews assemble trusses for hanging some of the 76 lights over the stage for the band Chicago at the Foellinger Theatre, August 23. w/video



Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette

Set play lists are tapped to a carpet unrolled on the stage for the band Chicago at the Foellinger Theatre, August 23. w/video



Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette

Lights are hung from trusses on stage for the band Chicago at the Foellinger Theatre, August 23.



Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette

Three truckloads of equiipment for the band Chicago are positioned for unpacking on stage at the Foellinger Theatre, August 23.



Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette

From behind the house lighting director Mike Gott tests the lights for the Chicago show at the Foellinger Theatre, August 23. Gott has worked on more than 2000 shows.



Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette

Lighting technician Kyle Lovan, an 11-year vet of the back stage, center, directs equipment traffic as 3 semi trailers are off-loadedffor the band Chicago at the Foellinger Theatre, August 23. w/video



Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette

John Blom, the drum, percussion and computer technician for the band Chicago sets up the drum kit at the Foellinger Theatre, August 23. Blom has worked in the business for more than 50 years. w/video



Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette

A speaker assembly is hung from the roof for the band Chicago at the Foellinger Theatre, August 23.