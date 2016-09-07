Sweets So Geek launches giant-sundae challenge

Ten scoops of ice cream. Ten toppings. One bowl.

Sounds like a sugar-lover’s dream.

But would you actually be able to eat it? Sweets So Geek wants to find out. The local dessert shop is launching the Big Geek Ice Cream Sundae Challenge during the North Anthony Corridor Block Party on Sunday.

To compete in the challenge, which will continue after the party, competitors must schedule their contest at least a day in advance. Once at the shop, 3410 N. Anthony Blvd., an individual has 20 minutes to eat their 1-1/2-pound sundae, which includes 10 scoops of ice cream of your choice, 10 toppings, two full-sized bananas, two chocolate chip cookies, two brownies, whipped cream and a cherry.

If you eat everything in the bowl and keep it down for 30 minutes, you will recieve a T-shirt and get your name added to a trophy. Losers have to pony up $25 for the cost of the oversized sundae.

The sweets shop changes its ice cream menu every six months and will be introducing new flavors Saturday during its “Big” Ice Cream Weekend.

“We’re showing the Tom Hanks movie ‘Big’ as part of our free movie series in combination with the All-In Block Party co-hosted by Hoch & Associates and Wunderkammer,” Sweets So Geek co-owner Chad Seewald says.

We asked Seewald to explain more about the Big Geek challenge by email. His responses have been edited. For more from Seewald, including a full list of available flavors and toppings for the challenge, go to www.journalgazette.net/spotlight.

Q. Has anyone at Sweets So Geek tested out the challenge? How far did you get?

A. No, unfortunately we haven’t had time or, frankly, the personal desire to try the challenge ourselves, but, we’ve all tried all our ice creams and combinations as we developed our milkshakes and that was a scary day. We tried 20 different milkshakes and most definitely all hit our limit pretty quick.

Q. What combination of ice cream and toppings do you recommend?

A. I’m a bit biased, of course, as I want to see some people succeed, but not too many! Otherwise, it’s not a challenge! So, I know that there are certain combos that may be easier, but, in general, the advice I’d give is to go with flavors you will enjoy. That’s a lot of food to eat and not enjoy it. So, I personally would recommend a combination of salted caramel, Droid Tracks, Dark Side and vanilla along with my personal favorite toppings of candied bacon, pecans, butterscotch, shortbread, Nutella, malt powder, and or course, sprinkles.

Q. The “fine print” says if a person can’t keep it down for 30 minutes, they lose. Is The Big Geek served with a barf bucket?

A. I don’t know if we’ll serve it with a bucket, but we’ll definitely have one nearby. This is a lot of dairy and along with the ice cream headaches that most people will surely get, I can imagine some people having a problem keeping it down.

cmcmaken@jg.net