Taking perfect picture

When family gather for the holidays, many use the opportunity to schedule a family portrait.

Scheduling a session with a photographer can be a daunting task, but with some professional advice you can minimize common mistakes and take a successful holiday portrait.

Most only have a professional family photograph taken once or twice in their lifetime, says Michael Kleber, owner of Michael’s Photography in Fort Wayne. With 35 years of experience in the business, Kleber recommends researching work of area photographers and asking questions before deciding on one.

Holiday portraits are popular gifts because of their personal nature, says Chris Kausch, owner of Chris Kausch Photography for 15 years. There are various mediums and purposes to have a portrait shared. Kausch offers digital photo packages for online printing. Alternatively, Kleber develops photo packages in-studio to ensure professional quality.

“Expect to invest at least a few hundred dollars, and 30 minutes to two hours with the photographer,” Kleber says. With children under 7 years of age, plan for the session to last an hour at most, Kleber adds.

Discuss how you will be posing and if you want a serious or fun mood, Kausch says. To capture more natural expressions Kausch says he doesn’t like to provide too much direction unless the family asks for it.

Pets are welcome because they typically behave well for the camera and have good temperaments, Kleber says. A simple whistle can capture a dog’s attention, Kausch says.

Whether shooting in-studio or on location, spend time deciding on a background that works best with the theme, Kausch says. “Many families find it easier to gather at a large building or at their home,” he says.

Mother Nature can make it difficult to plan an outdoor photo shoot, says Kleber, which is why studio lighting is necessary even on a sunny day. Early morning or late afternoon sun generally provides the best light, Kausch says.

Kleber warns to dress from head to toe and assume your feet will be visible. This is especially true for families as photos with multiple people will require wider shots.

“Everyone should be dressed casual or formal and wear coordinating colors for equal viewing attention, says Kleber, “and be sure to avoid logos on clothing.”

Kausch warns that designs and patterns are distractions to the eye, and that “jewel tones of navy blue, hunter green, Christmas red and mustard yellow look great together and reflect well on camera.”

Being silly with children and playing on their personality grabs their attention for a good photo, Kausch says. “Psychology plays a large role in getting children to react, learning their expressions and their motivations,” Kleber says. Both photographers frown upon the use of toys and bribes because the spontaneity and authenticity disappears.

The placement and longevity of the portrait are two commonly forgotten factors, Kleber says. “Most people don’t want to look at their wall or shelf and see Christmas year-round,” Kleber says. Holiday backdrops, decorations and ugly sweaters are best saved for greeting cards.

Communication is the most important factor in capturing the best moments, Kausch says. Being personable helps people open up and relax, Kleber says. “The worst thing you can do is come to the appointment dreading the session. Trust the photographer,” Kleber says.

Don’t worry if you haven’t scheduled an appointment with a photographer yet. “The peak season for family portraits starts around mid-October and actually lasts through January,” Kausch says. Even during the hectic holidays, any family can produce a great portrait with a little preparation and a positive attitude.