Things of the past

When Audra Turrin’s boyfriend moved from his apartment into her Fort Wayne home, he figured he’d be bringing some of his furniture with him, including a new dining room table and chairs.

He figured wrong.

Although the oak table with the center leaf she already owned was considerably older and showed it, Turrin wasn’t about to replace it.

“(The new table is) much nicer than my grandparents’ table, but I was like, ‘Maybe you could ask your kids if they wanted it,’ ” Turrin says she said to her boyfriend. “I can’t get rid of that table yet. It’s nothing fancy. I remember eating a lot of dinners there. … I’m very attached to things.”

The preservation of her relatives’ heirlooms is deeply rooted within Turrin, whose aunts and uncles and grandparents and even great-grandparents passed down family treasures. She still uses her grandfather’s bedroom suit, as well as his favorite chair. Her brother inherited the clippers and scissors her grandfather used as a barber.

“My whole house is kind of antique-ish,” she says.

But times, they are a-changin’.

Millennials don’t seem as attached to their parents’ or grandparents’ possessions. As baby boomers clean out attics and garages and downsize into condos, they’re offering the family heirlooms they inherited to their offspring. And many of them say thanks, but no thanks.

“Millennials are design-conscious, informed consumers. They bring a lot more confidence to how they want their homes to look,” Newell Turner, editorial director of the Hearst Design Group, recently told the Washington Post. “They need to have reasons for why they are doing something. They are not just taking a bed to inherit it. It has to have an important meaning for them or fit in with an aesthetic they are building for themselves.”

Generational gap

It’s a Monday afternoon, about an hour before the sale begins at Ken Frecker’s auction house in New Haven, and local antique dealer Doris Lawson surveys the inventory, moving between tables of dishes and toys and tools.

Today, she says, she doesn’t see much that interests her. But she’ll come back. And she’ll keep going to estate sales and flea markets and other auctions because, well, you never know when someone’s trash could be her treasure.

Although the price of antiques has dropped over the past 10 years, Lawson has been surprised at some of the items that have been available. It’s all because the younger generation isn’t interested in keeping it.

“I bought a set of china last week for $2.50,” Lawson says. “It was only a four-place setting, but it was complete. It’s a sign of the times. Actually, (younger people) just don’t care about a whole lot of things.”

Even Frecker has noticed the change.

“Things are definitely different for the past 10, 15 years,” he says. “Before that, I think we still had things get passed down. Now, kids don’t even care about Grandma’s old organ or piano or china cabinet like they used to.

“I think it’s the fast-paced lives people are living now,” he says. “They say, ‘My kids don’t want it,’ so they sell it. It happens a lot.”

Mel Frauhiger of Bluffton is also waiting for the auction to begin. He’s sitting in the front row of folding chairs, his left arm draped across the back of the chair next to him. At 88, he’s seen the ups and downs of the antique business and has noticed apathy in the younger generation.

He has a couple daughters, he says, who he’s given a few oil lamps to. But for the most part, they’re just not into collecting and inheriting antiques the way he is.

“I have a son-in-law that likes ball mitts and baseball-related items. Ball bats and stuff like that, but not in a real big way,” Frauhiger says. “There are some young people that just aren’t interested; not as much as they used to be.”

Austin Sturgis could be one of those young people. He’s 32, single and lives in an apartment on the northeast part of town. And no, he doesn’t want any of the furniture his mom offered to give him.

“She wanted to give me a ton of stuff, and I just didn’t have room,” Sturgis says. “It’s not that I didn’t appreciate the offer, but what am I going to do with my grandma’s dining room table that my mom used to play ping pong on when she was little? The thing can seat 12 people. There’s just no room.”

Just to make sure he didn’t reject everything, Sturgis accepted an antique plant stand, now in its third generation of ownership.

“I didn’t want to hurt her feelings, but I just don’t need any of that stuff,” Sturgis says. “And since I’m an only child, I don’t know what she’ll do with it. Sell it, I guess.”

So maybe Doris Lawson or Mel Frauhiger or other dealers and collectors will wander into an auction or estate sale and leave with a ping pong-sized dining room table. After all, nobody else wanted it.

