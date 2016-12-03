Thousands of holiday lights

Santa timeline Oct. 7, 1940 – Work begins on original display. Nov. 21, 1940 – Display, installed on the west façade of the Wolf & Dessauer building, is lit for the first time. 1942 to 1944 – World War II pre-empts display. November 1945 – Display returns at end of war. 1959 – Wolf & Dessauer moves to new location, and display is stored indefinitely. Spring 1979 – Santa display is discovered in a warehouse. November 1979 – One reindeer is restored and installed on parking garage of Fort Wayne National Bank. December 1979 – A second reindeer is restored and displayed before Christmas. Oct. 18, 1980 – Work on installation of full display begins. Nov. 27, 1980 – Complete display is lit for the first time since 1958. November 2008 – The English-Bonter-Mitchell Foundation takes responsibility for preserving the display and replaces the bulbs with LED bulbs, a process that takes about 400 man hours from volunteers.

For decades, Santa and his reindeer have flown above downtown Fort Wayne. Though the display on the side of the PNC Bank building is undeniably the most well-known of the Christmas lights in Fort Wayne, it’s not the oldest and it doesn’t even feature the most bulbs of the downtown installations.

If you’re planning a visit, here are some facts and figures about the holiday displays around town.

Santa and his reindeer

24,717

LED bulbs in the display

155

Length in feet of the display

51/2

Weight in tons of the display

33

Total number of pieces in the display. Santa himself and his sleigh are made up of five pieces that come together for the only section of the display that is constructed on the ground before being lifted into place.

Other

8,500

LED bulbs in the Merry Christmas wreath hung at Indiana Michigan Power Center plaza downtown. The display first hung on the original Wolf & Dessauer in 1937 – three years before Santa and his reindeer were hung on another side of the building.

134

Wreaths hung on downtown light poles for the holidays

161

Snowflake banners hung on downtown light poles

63,000

More than this many lights are on the side of Aunt Millie’s downtown. The display was first presented in 2008, and the lights were replaced last year and snowflakes were added.

226

Width in feet of the Aunt Millie’s display, which is 41 feet high.

48

Height in feet of the tree at Jefferson Pointe. The star on top is 4 feet.

2

Length in miles of light strands needed for the trees in the fountain-area display at Jefferson Pointe. The lights in the display are synchronized to Christmas music that plays every 30 minutes from 6 to 11 nightly.

12,450

Average number of people who have visited the Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory holiday display the past two years. This year’s exhibit includes the 12 Days of Christmas and Garden in Lights.

30,000

Number of lights on the Broadway Plaza Christmas tree in front of the Shine & Hardin law offices and Trubble Brewing on Broadway.

85

Number of displays in the Fantasy of Lights on the 11/2-mile drive-thru route at Franke Park. The display, which draws more than 50,000 people each year, is open through Dec. 31.

Sources: Journal Gazette archives, Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory, Jefferson Pointe, Aunt Millie’s, Blue Jacket, city of Fort Wayne