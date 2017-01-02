Time to update your fitness bag

OK, fitness seekers, it’s a new year. Whether you are new to the gym or a veteran exerciser, it’s time to update that fitness bag.

There are a few things that should be staples for every exerciser and then, there are extras that can help enhance your workout experience.

A good starting point for any exerciser is to carry a towel and water bottle.

Jason Minich, owner of Catalyst Fitness, located at 2488 Getz Road and 203 E. Berry St., also suggests such basics as gym clothes, shoes to workout in, a sports bra, a plastic bag to keep your wet or sweaty clothes in, toiletries – such as travel-size shampoo, body wash and soap, shower shoes, deodorant, toothpaste and toothbrush and a hairbrush or comb.

He says when it comes to clothes, make sure they are comfortable and non-restrictive. In the winter, he says to bring a clean pair of gym shoes to change into as wet, snow and salt-covered shoes are bad for exercise equipment.

You should also include hair ties or head bands, a lock for your locker and a snack, such as a granola bar or banana. “I think it’s important to keep an extra protein bar handy in your gym bag in case you have a busy day and forget to eat before heading to the gym,” Minich says by email. “You don’t want to workout without having eaten all day.”

As far as extras, Minich says to fill a plastic bag with “just-in-case items,” such as tampons, blister pads, bandages, pain reliever and a razor.

“Not all gyms are great at having complimentary toiletries available … and when the time comes where you may need something … you will wish you had it,” Minich says.

Tomas Leal with Spiece Fitness always carries a towel to bring into the workout area, a bigger towel if he wants to take a shower, a water bottle, his MP3 player (including case) and an extra pair of earphones.

“That’s a good roundout for anyone who is new,” Leal says.

He also wears a wristband to hold his key so he won’t lose it while he is working out.

For veteran exercisers, Leal suggests packing a couple different size resistance bands, weightlifting gloves and hooks for weightlifting.

You can also throw in a heart-rate monitor to help you maximize your workout.

And finally, make sure you give your bag a regular cleaning.

Minich says it is important to completely empty your gym bag each night and clean out the dirty, wet clothes and let the bag air out overnight.

To be ready for your workout the next day, Minich says to get your items ready and set them next to your bag for easy and quick packing the next morn-ing.

