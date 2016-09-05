Time to use your noodle

Labor Day has always been a sort of signaling that summer is over.

While there still may be some warm-day activities such as grilling out, for the most part, people have started packing up summer and turning their attention to fall. That includes pulling the plug on swimming.

But before you stash all those swim accessories such as rafts, floaties and diving rings into the garage, you may want to give the pool noodle a second chance by reimagining it for other uses around the house.

You might be surprised at how many uses can come from one pool noodle. Yes, you will have to cut up your noodle, but you can always buy new ones, which can be found in season for about $2 or less at the store. And besides, with these ideas, you can make summer last all year.

Car protection. Prevent damage to your car door and garage wall by using a noodle as a bumper. Cut a pool noodle lengthwise so that you have a C-shape. With the open side facing the wall, use a screw to secure the noodle to the side of the wall. If you have new drivers in your household, this will definitely help prevent dings and scratches.

Boot boost. Use a noodle to help keep your winter boots standing upright. Cut a pool noodle evenly in half so that you have two smaller noodles, and then place in your boots. Great fashion accessory.

Table protector. Have crawling babies or toddlers in the house? Then you know the importance of baby-proofing, especially when it comes to table corners. Measure the sides of your coffee table or end table, and then cut the pool noodle again longways so that it creates a C-shape. Slip the noodle over the edges of the table for an instant kid proof solution.

Sew easy. Always losing your pins and needles? If you don’t have a pin cushion, you can always use a pool noodle. Cut the noodle into a manageable size and then insert your pins. And if you really want to be creative, use the center of the noodle as a place to keep your scissors. Just slide the scissors, blades first, into the noodle hole and you have a great place to keep your scissors secure.

No hangups here. Protect your clothes from creasing or snagging on plastic hangers by slicing a noodle in half and then sliding it over the hanger.

Drinks anyone? Protect your tables from those water rings by cutting noodles into smaller O-shapes and using them as coasters. Make sure they’re not too thick and that they are sliced evenly, or the glasses may have trouble balancing, which could cause a bigger mess.

Pencil holder. Need a place to keep your pens and pencils? Cut a pool noodle to the size of your pens and pencils and place them inside the hole. To hold more, you may want to carve out the inside a little more to make the hole bigger.

Insulate your pipes. Slice a pool noodle from top to bottom and place over your pipes during the winter to keep them from getting too cold.

