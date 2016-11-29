So here we are again, nearing the holidays. Quick! How many shopping days are left until Christmas?

As is the custom about this time of year, a vast majority of us will redecorate our homes to celebrate the season. The perhaps semiannual question is how elaborate do we get in revamping our living quarters? Do we deck the halls with the usual boughs of holly and call it a day, or do we break away from the red and green norm and go unconventional with a unique look, which seems to be the current wave?

Trendy or traditional? What’ll it be?

Will it be the perfect tree with the cascading bows and matching colors suitable for a photo spread in Better Homes & Gardens magazine? Sounds nice. Or will you retrieve from the attic the usual hodgepodge of the kids’ fading decorations that you’ve never had the heart to throw away?

A trendy Christmas? Or traditional?

“Personally, I would say absolutely put everything out,” says Katie Miller, a designer with One Eleven Designs. “Christmas is a time of memories – of people here and people past. I’m very traditional, as it is, so I love everything.

“I love when my mom gets out stuff that I remember seeing as a child. I love seeing those things year after year after year. It’s like a sense of comfort and a sense of home.”

The biggest factor in breaking tradition is the family unit itself. If the little ones aren’t little anymore and have little ones of their own elsewhere, the prevailing thinking is it’s OK for the empty-nesters to do their own thing.

Nancy Schoenle, owner of Intrascape office furniture store, is free to decorate her home for Christmas as she chooses, now that her son is married and out of the house.

“I always put out my kids’ ornaments that they made at school, or preschool, or that they made in day care,” she says. “When my son was a toddler, he was very into machines – backhoes and dump trucks and that sort of thing. I couldn’t find any machine Christmas ornaments.”

So she and her son made shrink art decorations of machines.

“What I did with all that stuff is when my son got married, I passed it along to him,” Schoenle says. “I thought, ‘OK, everything is my daughter-in-law’s problem now.’ ”

Nevertheless, there’s still a Christmas issue within her home.

“This is a little bit of a source of disagreement between my husband and me at the holidays,” Schoenle says. “He has to have a real tree. He calls it a ‘real, live tree,’ but of course, by the time it gets to our house, that thing is dead. It’s in our living room, up to the ceiling.

“And then I’m into the Velveeta cheesiness of the aluminum tree.”

Schoenle guesses she has “10 to 12” aluminum Christmas trees, complete with the revolving wheel that changes the tree color from blue to green to red to yellow. Some of her trees were displayed at the annual Festival of Trees at the Embassy Theatre.

“We go in two different directions, I guess, of how we like to view the whole holiday thing,” Schoenle says.

A 2015 article by Area Agency on Aging Inc. underscored the importance of traditions for children.

“Since the 1950s, researchers have studied the role of traditions and rituals in family life,” the article states. “Not just holidays traditions, but any routine that has symbolic meaning and says ‘this is who we are’ as a group … ”

Designer Erica Friend of Cindy Friend Design Boutique says the two – trendy and traditional; contemporary and classical – can coexist.

Several clients, she says, have multiple trees within their homes.

“Depending on the client, a lot of times you have your pretty tree, where you go out and purchase your themed decorations, if you will,” Friend says. “Then your kids will bring something or other, like a handprint ornament, and you can’t throw that away. But let’s be honest: It doesn’t look great on your themed tree. So people are putting another tree in their lower levels or in their more casual family room. Even like a kitchen nook, they’re doing more like their personalized kids’ tree.”

The decision of new vs. old doesn’t have to be confined to tree ornaments.

Candace Roemer, mother of five and grandmother of eight, admits one of these years she would like to try to give her house a different Christmas look. But each late November, she finds the same boxes of decorations her kids and grandkids have made throughout the years, and has to put them on display.

“Some of them are about ready to fall apart, they’re so old,” she says. “I guess I’m sentimental, but I can’t stand the thought of leaving them in the boxes. They’ve gotten to be a tradition.”

stwarden@jg.net