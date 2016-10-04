World's gone plaid

How to wear it Below are a handful of the best new items on the market featuring this trend, as well as four tips on how to wear it. • Plaid often means something, be it a Scottish clan’s tartan, a lumberjack’s checked flannel shirt, or a red-and-black buffalo plaid coat made for an outdoorsman. Because of this, it can appear costumey if worn too far out of context. Try to match your plaid to the environment: Don’t wear a Buffalo check to a rock concert, and don’t wear a Scottish tartan to the office. • If the color is muted, feel free to indulge in a larger scale of plaid such as a windowpane check. If the colors are brighter, think small: A big pattern in bold colors will just leave you looking like a peacock. • Accessorize with plaid. You don’t need a full Prince of Wales check suit to make a statement. Pair a navy or gray suit with a loud, plaid scarf or even a tote bag. It will be the main focus and complete your look. • Plaid, tartan and checks are great for layering. Wear a plaid shirt under a simple, single-color jacket or blazer, or put a checked coat over a white Oxford. Try not to do plaid-on-plaid, unless you really want to get attention. Go shopping The Find, 210 W. Wayne St., 203-3498 J. Jill, Jefferson Pointe, 436-9188 Lace + Arrow, 391 W. Jefferson Blvd., 449-9090 Loft, Jefferson Pointe, 459-2328 Sugar Love Boutique, 918 Woodland Plaza Run, 267-9601

The temperatures have just now begun to dip, but at Sugar Love Boutique, autumn has already been a wrap.

A 57-inch-by-57-inch square, the plaid blanket scarves at the Woodland Run Plaza store have already sold out and owner Jill Hite has another wave of them coming.

According to the clothes that traveled down the fall/winter 2016 runways, colorful plaid patterns aren’t just for socks and blankets any more. Now they live on your new favorite fall jackets, trousers and even shoes.

For Hite, the blanket scarves are a fun way to incorporate the trend, which she says is a carryover from last year. They can be paired with a simple outfit, such as a thermal tee and skinny jeans, or with a dress.

But the popularity extends beyond the wraps to traditional button-up flannels and shirt dresses with tie waists. More than 25 plaid items are on the floor at Sugar Love, and customers of all ages are snagging them.

“It’s a classic look for every generation,” Hite says.

Plaid’s appeal is part nostalgia and part functionality, according to Melissa Taulbee, manager of Lace + Arrow.

“It’s warm and cozy and soft, and we think about way back in the day” when we would wear plaid pajama sets with flannel pants and a button-up top, Taulbee says. There’s the associate of plaid, too, she adds, with family portraits where everyone sat outdoors on a plaid blanket.

The downtown boutique has been bringing in plaid pieces since July as it readied for fall and winter looks. Plaid tunics with lace detailing in the front, traditional button-up shirts in lightweight fabric and blanket scarves have all proven popular. In fact, Taulbee says, many items have sold out in days – even when the mercury rose well above 80. But more than just the plaid print, its the color palette of the clothing.

“We’re seeing a lot of girls incorporate mustards and maroons,” Taulbee says. “Mustard-and-navy is a combination that is beautiful because it pairs well with gray.”

At The Find, a trendy storefront in the Ash Skyline Building, plaid dresses are hung next to sweater frocks with great texture and a plaid button-up with fringe detail is among floral, print and microsuede shirts.

Libby Ash, partner in The Find, says it’s not just about the plaid print but the way the clothes layer with items featuring other fall trends – like suede booties, shearling-like vests and skinny jeans.

Taulbee suggests pairing a plaid shirt with cuffed jeans, a leather bootie and bomber jacket, the latter of which hearkens back to the 1990s.

Fashionistas looking to incorporate plaid into their wardrobe without channeling the ’90s, sometimes grunge, look can turn to designers such as Kate Spade and retailers such as Loft and J. Jill.

The Cameron Street Plaid handbag from Kate Spade, with its elegant black-and-white pattern, is available in four different styles – from the petite Byrdie to the oversized (and appropriately named) Mega Margot.

At J. Jill, a lightweight sweater, with a boat neckline and dropped shoulders, has an allover jacquard-knit plaid pattern. A navy plaid blouse at Loft features a flowy sleeve and peplum waist.

