Colorful displays

Fall leaves Oak: Scarlet to reddish purple to brown Green ash: Yellow White ash: Purple Silver maple: Yellow Sugar maple: Gold, red and purple (all can be on same tree) Flowering pear: Scarlet/purple Honey locust: Yellow Larch: Golden Bald cypress: Russet brown/gold Sweet gum: Gold/reddish purple – Ricky Kemery, extension educator for the Allen County branch of Purdue Extension

Between the hot, humid days of late summer and the dreary cold of fall, there’s a small window when the last bit of life bursts into a colorful show.

From green to orange, to red and purple, the leaves turn colors before drifting to the ground to crunch beneath our feet.

According to Ricky Kemery, extension educator for the Allen County branch of Purdue Extension, the peak time to admire the changing canopy in the area is Monday through Thursday and a bit later into the month for southern Indiana.

Whether you want to take a leisurely stroll around home or make a weekend out of it, here are our top picks for places to catch fall foliage.

Locally

Towpath Trail. Along the paved trail between Smith and Covington roads, the slender leaves of the sumac have gone from green to a fiery red and the Virginia creeper has begun to turn color as well. This section of trail is particularly scenic as it offers views of the prairie with goldenrod, purple New England asters and white-flowered thoroughworts. Angie Quinn, Fort Wayne Trails community engagement manager, adds that the tree-lined stretch is home to maple trees, which can turn yellow and orange.

Payton County Park. A mix of open fields, woodlands and wetlands, this four-acre park just north of Carroll Road offers several miles of hiking trails to view the leaves. Bob Dispenza, park and education manager at Metea County Park, says that there are a variety of colorful trees at the park including red oaks, various maples in shades of orange and red, American beeches and cottonwood in yellow, Virginia creeper in scarlet, even a few remaining ashes in purple and yellow. There are also field flowers such as goldenrods in yellow and asters in white and purple.

Around the state

Conner Prairie, Fishers. Nature’s brilliant color show is oft viewed from the ground as admirers crane their necks toward the sky. But at Conner Prairie, which has 800 wooded acres, visitors can get a view of the canopy from the historically-themed park’s new four-story treehouse.

Turkey Run State Park, Marshall. Home to ravines, hemlock groves and sandstone formations, the unusual terrain and trail network offers stunning views of hemlock, sycamore and black walnut trees. Steve Stockton, assistant park manager, says that he likes to take in the fall colors from Sunset Point. The stone overlook is easy to access and there is a view of a log cabin dedicated to the state parks.

But the real reason Stockton is fond of the view is that from that vantage, the creek runs almost straight west and you can “see brilliance of the sun shimmering off the creek below you” while the leaves catch the setting sun.

Stockton notes, too, that Parke County Covered Bridge Festival takes advantage of the peak fall colors and offers visitors to the west central area of the state a chance to enjoy them. The festival will be Friday through Oct. 23. For more information, go to CoveredBridges.com

University of Notre Dame. Fall often means one thing at this picturesque campus in South Bend: football. But fans would be remiss not to take a tour of the 1,265-acre campus while they are there. The tree-lined path leading up to the Main Building, with its golden dome, is aglow in autumn.

Whitewater River Valley, Connersville. From the comfort of a train car, the Whitewater River Valley Railroad fall excursions give riders the chance to view the foliage of southeast Indiana as they ride to Metamora. During a two-hour layover, passengers get the chance to shop and explore the historic town before getting one more chance to see the leaves on the return ride. For information, go to www.whitewatervalleyrr.org.

Yellowwood State Forest, Nashville. From Hesitation and Hohen points in the state park to the drive down Interstate 65, Brown County in southern Indiana is known for having spectacular views of fall foliage. Aubrey Sitzman, with the Brown County Convention and Visitors Bureau, offers this suggestion – Yellowwood State Forest. It’s a lesser known location but the forest has more than 2,000 acres planted with pine, black locust and white and red oak. The High King Trail is just a half-mile but offers a challenging climb that’s well worth the scenic view.

