Pope's sex-abuse panel scores awareness victory in Vatican

VATICAN CITY – Pope Francis' sex-abuse commission has scored a victory within the Vatican: Members have been invited to address Vatican congregations as well as a course for new bishops designed to teach them how to run dioceses, suggesting that child protection is now considered an important responsibility for church leaders.

Commission members praised the development as a breakthrough given that bishops have long been accused of covering up abuse by moving priests around rather than reporting them to police.

The presentations come after the Vatican was embarrassed last year when, during the annual "baby bishops" course, a French priest told bishops they don't need to report suspected abuse.

The commission head, Cardinal Sean O'Malley, swiftly corrected him, saying bishops have an "ethical and moral" obligation to report.