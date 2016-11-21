Cold weather, hot deals

Locally
There are benefits to buying a home any time of the year, says Todd Stock, managing partner and owner of RE/MAX Results in Fort Wayne. However, purchasing a home in winter does allow buyers opportunities to discover things about the home that may not be readily seen when looking during the spring or summer, he says.
One of those is the heating system. Most homes in the winter will have their heating systems on and running, so if there are any issues, they can reveal themselves then, Stock says.
Another is the roof. With Indiana’s weather, it’s not uncommon for ice to thaw and freeze on the roof. That’s when leaks can pop up and a buyer can catch those now and address the problem, Stock says.
Also, sellers who have had their home on the market for a while may be more motivated in the winter to get their home sold, Stock says. That could mean a better deal for the buyer. In addition, Stock says he tells sellers that if a person is looking during the winter, “they are serious.” He says they really need to move, either because of a relocation or they potentially sold their home and they have to find a place to live.
Another benefit for buyers is they get to see homes over the holidays, which helps them psychologically see their family in the home.
“Holidays are a warm time, but it does help people envision themselves in the home this time of year,” Stock says.
– Terri Richardson, The Journal Gazette
Want to buy your dream home for less? Shop in autumn and winter.
The long-held belief that summer is the only time to buy a home is fading fast. Savvy homebuyers are learning that when temperatures drop, numerous benefits emerge that simply aren’t available other times of the year.
“With warm weather and many homes on the market, summer is generally the busiest real estate season. However, autumn into early winter can be opportune times for people who are serious about buying a home, too” says Geoff Lewis, RE/MAX, LLC president. “This time of year has big advantages – like motivated sellers and less competition – that simply can’t be ignored.”
If you’re in the market to buy a home, there’s no need to hang up your house-hunting hat until spring or summer.
Lewis offers eight reasons why now might be the best time to buy a home.
Year-end tax breaks. As long as you close on the property on or before Dec. 31, any property tax and mortgage interest paid are tax-deductible for that year. This can dramatically reduce the amount of money you owe Uncle Sam, or increase your refund.
Less competition. The National Association of Realtors recently noted that, in an average year, nearly half of all home sales occur from May to August. Although most people wait until the hustle and bustle of the spring selling season, you’ll likely encounter less competition during fall and winter. That means less stress and a reduced chance you’ll be involved in a bidding war.
Eager sellers. Sellers become more motivated the longer their home is on the market, especially now that the summer rush is over. If a home has been listed for a while, it may allow buyers more room for negotiation and potentially a better deal.
Quicker transactions. Motivated sellers paired with less-busy title companies may mean a faster closing in fall and winter. Do you want a new home in time for the holidays or new year? It’s entirely possible when you house hunt now.
Cheaper moving prices. You’re probably planning to hire a moving company in some capacity, whether you’re moving across town or across the country. In the fall and winter, moving companies tend to be less busy, which means you might have the options of more flexible schedules and lower prices.
Easier to outfit your home. Need a new couch, cutlery or curtains for your home? Year-end sales are perfect for scoring a deal on these otherwise expensive items. Plus, if you move in around the holidays, there are plenty of deals on house-warming gifts.
“In addition to all these benefits for buying post-selling season, interest rates for home loans are still at record lows,” says Lewis.
If you’re thinking of buying a home, find more helpful information at www.remax.com.