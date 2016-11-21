Cold weather, hot deals

Locally

There are benefits to buying a home any time of the year, says Todd Stock, managing partner and owner of RE/MAX Results in Fort Wayne. However, purchasing a home in winter does allow buyers opportunities to discover things about the home that may not be readily seen when looking during the spring or summer, he says.

One of those is the heating system. Most homes in the winter will have their heating systems on and running, so if there are any issues, they can reveal themselves then, Stock says.

Another is the roof. With Indiana’s weather, it’s not uncommon for ice to thaw and freeze on the roof. That’s when leaks can pop up and a buyer can catch those now and address the problem, Stock says.

Also, sellers who have had their home on the market for a while may be more motivated in the winter to get their home sold, Stock says. That could mean a better deal for the buyer. In addition, Stock says he tells sellers that if a person is looking during the winter, “they are serious.” He says they really need to move, either because of a relocation or they potentially sold their home and they have to find a place to live.

Another benefit for buyers is they get to see homes over the holidays, which helps them psychologically see their family in the home.

“Holidays are a warm time, but it does help people envision themselves in the home this time of year,” Stock says.

– Terri Richardson, The Journal Gazette