Laundry day again

As a mom to two young boys, there are a few things that I can guarantee. I will step on a Lego at least once a day; at least one family member will cry and/or scream during dinner; and there will always, always be laundry to do.

According to a poll from the YouGov Analysis Institute, more than half of parents (53 percent) do laundry two to six times a week, and 19 percent of parents are loading the washer on a daily basis.

The survey was conducted among 1,008 U.S. respondents ages 25 to 60 with children younger than 18 living at home.

And why are we doing laundry so often? (Clue: The answer is not because society says we should.)

Stains. As it turns out, stains were the top concern of parents, with 52 percent stating that’s what they want to achieve when doing the laundry. Stain removal is nearly two times more important than fresh smell and keeping colors.

In fact, nearly half (48 percent) of moms will wash a favorite blouse three or more times to get a stain out.

But just how does one get those stains out?

Blood. The best line of defense for blood stains is to be proactive. If you have the opportunity, run the garment under cold water and then let it soak. Set-in stains can be battled with common household products, such as aspirin and vinegar.

To use aspirin, crush a tablet and mix it with water to create a paste. Apply the paste to the stain and let it dry; wash as usual.

With vinegar, put a towel underneath the garment and pour white distilled vinegar over the stain. Wait 30 minutes and wash.

No matter the method, be sure the stain is out before throwing it in the dryer.

Crayon. According to Crayola, parents can remove regular crayon from clothing (because why wouldn’t you color on your brand new shirt from Gymboree rather than the paper) with dish soap.

To start, scrape off as much of the marking as you can. Apply liquid dish soap and work into the stained area. After waiting a few minutes, rub fabric under warm water to remove the stain. Machine wash using the heavy soil setting and the hottest water the fabric will allow; air dry. Repeat as needed.

Grass. For grass stains, it’s best to turn to commercially available products. Apply a stain-removal spray or stick and wait 15 minutes. Massage the product into the stain, whether with a nail brush or towel, and launder as directed.

If you would like to try a more natural route, try a vinegar-water mixture and use it in the same fashion as a stain-removal product.

Ketchup. Getting rid of condiment stains is as easy as scrape, rinse, rub and wash.

The folks at Clorox recommend scraping off the offending drip, drop or (depending on your household) all-out assault of ketchup. Use the back of a butter knife or a spoon to be safe. Turn the garment inside out and rinse, using cool water, from back to front. Rub liquid laundry detergent to the stain and let it sit up to 15 minutes. Wash garment as directed.

Mud. With some stains, you want to tackle them right away. Mud? It’s best to let it dry. Seriously, just leave it alone.

When it’s cracking and dry, use a vacuum (yes, vacuum) to get up some of the mud or shake it. When all the loose particles are gone, apply liquid detergent and let it soak for 15 minutes. You can help loosen the stain by gently rubbing it between your fingers every five minutes.

Underarm stains. Remember the vinegar you used for the blood stain? It’s still your laundry buddy.

Make a 1:2 vinegar-water solution and allow the shirt to soak in it for 20 minutes or more. While that’s soaking, and assuming a live performance of Wrestlemania is not going on, make a paste with one-half cup baking soda, 1 tablespoon salt and 1 tablespoon hydrogen peroxide. Wring out the shirt and apply the paste; let that sit for 20 minutes and then toss it in the laundry.

For the fifth time this week.

