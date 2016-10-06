Look is trending, local designer says

Cindy Friend has done many designs for homeowners. But the one style she hadn’t done and thought would be cool to showcase in her own house was a modern-industrial look.

As part of the design, she had her industrial engineer son install a metal staircase in her home. And it is a showpiece, Friend says.

Incoporating metal work into a home design has been trending and is very style-driven, says Friend, of Cindy Friend Design Boutique in Fort Wayne. She says in homes that are industrial, modern or urban, “you’re going to see more cable railing, metal sculptural detailing with columns and wall art.”

Friend says you can see metal used uniquely throughout a home, such as in furniture or artwork.

“It’s very hipster,” she says.

In addition to her cable railing staircase, Friend also has a big piece of metal art hanging on her walls.

Friend is currently working with a local metal worker who will apply sheet metal to a homeowner’s wall.

Friend says homeowners like to use metal in their interior design because the texture is an alternative to the look seen in most homes. She says the dimensional texture of metal draws the eye and it becomes very artistic.

“It makes a nice strong statement,” Friend says.

