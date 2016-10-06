New era for metal fans

The village smithy celebrated in Henry Wadsworth Longfellow’s 1840 poem about blacksmiths glows again in workshops lit by flaming forges.

Blacksmithing is enjoying a revival as homeowners seek custom metal designs for items as varied as stair railings and side tables.

“People spend so much time in front of computer screens. They are eager for something handmade, the richness of form and detail of forged ironwork,” says Brandywine, Maryland, metalsmith Chris Shea, whose furniture designs are included in the Renwick Gallery’s permanent collection.

Old-fashioned, ornate ironwork is still produced, but streamlined metal designs are the newest craze.

“Aluminum and stainless steel in particular are having a resurgence,” says Washington, D.C., interior designer Susan Vallon, who commissioned Hyattsville, Maryland, blacksmith Jesse Robinson to blend the metals into a stair railing for the back deck of her Forest Hills home. “Forged metal will always have a role for the designer who wants to invite craftsmanship into spaces.”

The revival of handcrafted metalwork is reflected in the increasing number of blacksmiths across the country. Since 1973, the Artist-Blacksmith’s Association of North America has grown from 92 members to 4,087 today.

“There are more women smiths now than ever before,” says association administrator JoAnn Bentley.

“It’s an ancient trade that’s been given new life,” adds D.C. blacksmith John Dittmeier, who founded the Mid-Atlantic Smith Association, an affiliate of the organization.

Blacksmithing is distinguished from other types of metalworking in its forging of hot steel. Straight metal rods are heated to temperatures between 1,500 and 2,500 degrees, then pounded with old and new instruments into curved and flowing shapes. Higher temperatures soften the metal so it can be quickly sculpted.

“When the metal gets hot and squishy, it can be stretched and worked like clay,” says Robinson, the Hyattsvillle blacksmith. Traditional tools, including hammers, anvils and chisels, are still used to shape the heated metal, along with modern welders, plasma cutters and grinders.

This labor-intensive process is part of the attraction to the craft.

“It’s the artistry,” says Robinson. “Most metalworkers order prefab parts and weld them together. A blacksmith takes a bare piece of steel and completely changes its shape.”

Learning the craft typically requires an apprenticeship or specialized training. For a list of blacksmith schools, go to diyblack smith.blogspot.com.

The detailed work of designing, forging, refining, assembling and finishing the metal components contributes to the objects’ costs, which can range from $1,500 for a candelabra to $50,000 for stair railings.

And homeowners willing to invest in a custom design from a blacksmith must wait patiently for the results. Shea’s furniture and smaller objects can take eight to 12 weeks to complete, and his larger architectural projects typically require at least six months.

Yet the one-of-a-kind results, Shea says, “may be the only way to take full advantage of an unusual or problematic space.” Commissioning a design from a smithy, he adds, offers “the chance to be involved in the creation of something special, a unique object created for a very specific setting.”