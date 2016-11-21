Plants can be real benefit in winter months

It appears reality has won out, and this unseasonal November has yielded to the winds of winter. That means our doors and windows – that had been yawning wide since March – are now being slammed shut, forcing us once again to breathe our home’s recycled indoor air throughout December, January and February – and probably most of March.

Although much of the outdoor greenery will succumb to the subfreezing temps, the colors of May can still be enjoyed inside with fresh flowers and plants. But there’s more to it than meets the eye. There is also the health benefit, since plants absorb carbon dioxide and release oxygen.

“This time of the year, coming out of the summer, we’re talking about inside plants,” says Blake Young of Young’s Greenhouse & Flower Shop.

For air purification, he suggests a peace lily, dieffenbachias, scheffleras, crotons, and all different kinds of succulents.

“What I like is they clean the air,” Young says. “You can smell them; makes you feel good. It’s something green in the wintertime, when everything else is kind of gray and ugly. It’s kind of a bright spot. For a lot of people, it just makes them feel happy. They’re kind of good for the soul as well as your house.”

Rebecca Canales, horticulturist with Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory, goes even further in discussing plants’ benefits.

“Research has shown that patients recovering from surgeries or from illnesses recover faster when they can see natural areas or when they are near plants,” Canales says. “There’s been a lot of research about views and about natural materials. But having plants in the house does help our physiological healing and our mental state.”

Aside from their aesthetics, Canales says having just one or two plants probably wouldn’t be effective regarding air quality.

“What I’ve read is that having reasonably large plants in an 8-inch container within a room that’s roughly 10 by 12 (feet), that would be effective for that room,” Canales says. “If you have all of your plants clustered in one end of a rather large home, that probably wouldn’t (be effective).”

But back to the realities of winter.

The holiday season often sparks the debate over whether to erect a live Christmas tree or one that’s artificial. Both sides of the fence are well-populated.

For health purposes, Canales opts for a real tree.

“All plants move water from the bottom through the foliage,” she says. “It’s really a water pump. The fact that you just removed the tree from its roots doesn’t fully cut off that action of watering.

“That’s why we keep our tree stands full of water. … Trees will also suck up that moisture and move it up to the branches and out through those needles. You can’t see the pores in the needles, but they’re there. And the water is moving constantly through. It’s a humidifier in the house.”

stwarden@jg.net