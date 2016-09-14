JG Spotlight: Middle Waves Music Festival making debut

If you go What: Middle Waves pre-party and poster show When: 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday Where: Punch Films, 200 E. 6th St. Admission: $15 at the door, free to Middle Waves ticket holders; go to http://middlewaves.com for more information Middle Waves Music Festival When: 4 to 11 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday Where: Headwaters Park East and West, 333 S. Clinton St. Admission: $38.50 Friday admission, $54 Saturday admission and $80 for two-day pass; includes online fees; children under the age of 12 are free with a paid adult; certain areas of the festival are open to the public; go to www.middlewaves.com for more information.

Grab your sunglasses, sandals and the requisite floral headband. The Middle Waves Music Festival is making its Headwaters Park debut this weekend, featuring three stages, free activities and a lineup of musical artists from both near and far.

The festivities kick off Thursday with the Middle Waves pre-party and poster show at PUNCH Films. The event will have food, art and merchandise available for purchase as national, regional and local designers showcase posters inspired by the launch of the festival.

Before musicians geared up for the weekend, we caught up with four of the acts: Sims from the Midwest hip-hop collective Doomtree; Jake Orral, one-half of the rock duo JEFF the Brotherhood; Libertyville, Illinois-native Ike Reilly, frontman for the Ike Reilly Assassination; and Middle Waves headliner Wayne Coyne of The Flaming Lips, who are known equally for their psychedelic rock influences and over-the-top stage presence.

The artists give their own takes on the new festival, and even some sage advice from "Drink lots of water" to "Bring an open mind." You can hear audio of the full Wayne Coyne interview attached to this story.

Sims of Doomtree by email:

This will be the first year for the Middle Waves Festival in Fort Wayne. As musicians, is there something exciting about being a part of that inaugural lineup of bands?

Sims: There is something exciting about having bronze busts made of you and your best band buds… the first time it happens. Now it’s just another day in Indiana.

What should folks expect from a Doomtree set?

Sims: You ever seen "Blade Runner"?

What should be the essentials for music festivalgoers?

Sims: Indian headdress, candy, furry boots, big-head cut-out on a stick, pacifier, face paint, merriment

Ike Reilly during a phone interview from Chicago:

Was there anything in particular that made you go, "Sure, I'll play Middle Waves"?

Reilly: I like Fort Wayne. I thought it was cool. I mean, I've played in Fort Wayne in a couple little clubs, the people are very enthusiastic about our band there, so it seemed like a great place to try to play in front of more Fort Waynians and Midwesterners.

Are you playing any new music?

Reilly: We play new music every show. I'm writing all the time, and we try stuff all the time. We had a record come out last year, but I'm already well into the new record. We'll play old songs and new songs.

Do you feel like there's a difference between playing a festival than a show at a venue?

Reilly: Frankly, I prefer the dark at night clubs. It's way more intimate. I mean, I'm excited to play this festival, but I like darkness. I don't really see us as like some kind of party band. What we're singing about is a lot of times about people on the fringes, and sometimes they aren't really the people attending festivals ... I've played a million festivals, and I guess the problem is that when I'm done, and it's still daylight, and then I don't know what to do.

What advice would you give someone going to Middle Waves?

Reilly: Bring an open mind. Bring the ability to be affected by other people's art. Uh ... steer clear of trends and seek out the real artists at festivals. So, steer clear of our show.

Jake Orrall by email:

This will be the first year for the Middle Waves Festival in Fort Wayne. As musicians, is there something exciting about being a part of that inaugural lineup of bands?

Orrall: Yeah, it will be cool. I only know Bully, Best Coast and The (Flaming) Lips, but they are all friends so that will be nice!

If you had to eat a worm, how would you cook it?

Orrall: Poached in butter with hollandaise sauce.

What should folks expect from the JEFF The Brotherhood set?

Orrall: If anyone there has seen us at Brass Rail before then they know what we're about! Expect to hear a lot of stuff off our new record and some oldies, and hopefully some good stage dives.

What should be the essentials for music festivalgoers?

Orrall: Drink lots of water and don't make a plan. If you make a plan, you won't have adventures. And keep your stick on the ice!

Wayne Coyne during a phone interview from The Womb, an art gallery/workspace founded by Coyne in Oklahoma City:

Festival organizers describe The Flaming Lips as the quintessential festival band. Do you feel like there's a different atmosphere when it comes to a festival versus playing your own show at a venue?

Coyne: Well, it's not that much different. I just think if you don't know who The Flaming Lips are, it wouldn't be likely that you would go to a venue in town just to see The Flaming Lips, but you might go to these festivals, where you're just there to party with your friends, and seeing The Flaming Lips there, you'd go, "Wow, this is insane. What are these people doing?" I think that's what everybody means by it. It is the type of show that we would do anyway. I think that's why we can do it, because we do it every night, not matter what. But I think if you're not used to seeing this insane spectacle that The Flaming Lips have kind of become, it will blow your mind.

As a musician, is there something exciting about being a part of a lineup for an inaugural festival like Middle Waves?

Coyne: I think we have put it out there that if you're trying to do something, call us and let's see if our schedules work out. I think we're a really good group for that because we like doing different things. I think only because we have had years where we did the same type of things year after year. We have been around for a long, long time ... So yeah, I think we are encouraging people to include us in their new things. And also, I think because we're from a little place. I mean Oklahoma City is pretty insignificant in the ranking of cool cities out there, too. We always would appreciate when the cool bands would come to Oklahoma City. That's just the part of the way that we grew up. We were glad when bands came through here. So we do the same thing. Not all festivals end up being great, but a lot of them do. It's just part of the thing we like to project into the world. Try something new, do something, we're watching you, we're helping you.

You mentioned how the show can be a spectacle. What goes into preparing for a performance?

Coyne: We're always playing, so I think the idea that you're doing this a lot gets you through the clumsy bits and the awkward bits or the boring bits and the dangerous bits, because you do it a lot. But, we do rehearse. I mean the music, especially. The music part of it, I like to say we got that shit down. Absolutely. Because it's just complicated stuff to play while lights are dropping on you and balloons are flying everywhere. The only other band that I've seen do as much as we do while the chaos of the show is happening around you, is probably Coldplay or the Butthole Surfers back in the day. It's just very difficult to concentrate while all this stuff is happening, and so that's the thing that we work on the most.

What should folks expect from The Flaming Lips set at Middle Waves?

Coyne: I think sometimes there's this idea that the group has a lot of stuff that they do on stage. We have a really great, futuristic light show. Nobody is doing the type of light show that we're doing. I know because I know the guy, he's working with us, that invented the LED stuff that we're all using now. And we do just absurd things. I still go out every night in my space bubble, and sing a song. We have giant blow-up things that happen on stage, and I think there sometimes is a reaction of like, "Oh, if they have all that stuff, then it's not about the music." And I would say that it is about the music, but you have to have these bigger things ... I would say the most you would be able to want to play to without the bigger stuff would probably be a couple of thousand people. When you play sometimes to 20,000 people, you want everybody to be included. Everybody is getting what's happening.

kcarr@jg.net