Appealing potato ideas

Delicious and nutritious, it’s no wonder potatoes are a menu staple for many. Everyone craves meal variety, and potatoes offer a perfect canvas to inspire new flavor exploration so you can enjoy something different every day. From russets, reds, yellows, whites and purples to petites, fingerlings and more, there are multiple varieties to keep dishes interesting.

You might be used to preparing this kitchen staple mashed, baked or fried, but these inventive recipes show how easy it is to incorporate flavors and techniques to create new potato dishes for any meal of the day in 30 minutes or less.

Find more meal ideas featuring a variety of potato preparations at PotatoGoodness.com/explore.

Steak and Potato Tacos with Poblano Chiles

Prep time: 20 minutes; cook time: 25 minutes

2 tablespoons olive oil, divided

1 large onion, sliced

2 poblano chiles, stemmed, seeded and sliced

12 ounces white potatoes, quartered lengthwise then cut crosswise into 1/4-inch thick slices

1 flank steak (12 ounces)

Garlic powder

Chili powder

Salt

Pepper

12 corn tortillas (6 inches each)

Chopped fresh cilantro

Pico de gallo salsa

Hot sauce

In heavy, large nonstick skillet, heat 1/2 tablespoon oil over medium-high heat. Add onion and chiles and saute until tender, about 10 minutes.

Transfer onion mixture to bowl. In same skillet, heat 1 tablespoon oil over medium-high heat. Add potatoes and sauté until golden brown and tender, about 12 minutes. Return onion mixture to skillet with potatoes and keep warm.

Sprinkle both sides of steak generously with garlic powder, chili powder, salt and pepper. In heavy, large skillet, heat remaining oil over medium-high heat. Add steak and cook until browned on both sides, turning once, about 8 minutes total for medium-rare. Transfer steak to cutting board; let rest 5 minutes.

While steak rests, heat tortillas on griddle or over gas flame until warm, turning frequently with tongs.

Thinly slice steak. Top tortillas with steak and potato mixture; sprinkle with cilantro.

Serve with pico de gallo and/or hot sauce. Makes 12 servings.

Fiesta Potato Smashers

Prep time: 5 minutes; cook time: 30 minutes

5 small yellow potatoes

5 small red potatoes or potato of your choice

1 pint sweet mini peppers (red, orange and yellow)

Cooking spray

4 tablespoons fat-free sour cream or fat-free Greek yogurt (optional)

8 sprigs cilantro, picked from stems

Salt, to taste

Chili powder, to taste

Freshly ground pepper, to taste

Place whole potatoes into microwave-safe, covered dish. Microwave on high 3 to 4 minutes.

While potatoes are cooking, cut mini peppers into 1/4-inch slices. Spray nonstick pan with cooking spray and heat to medium. Add peppers and sauté until they start to brown. Remove from pan and set aside.

Remove potatoes from microwave and with a layer of paper towels covering each potato, smash on cutting board until 13/4-inch thick.

Spray sauté pan with cooking spray, heat on high and add smashed potatoes. Cook 1-2 minutes until potatoes start to brown.

On plate, place potatoes and layer with sour cream or yogurt, if desired, peppers and cilantro. Dust with salt, chili powder and pepper, to taste. Serve warm. Makes 8 servings.

Potato Prosciutto Waffles

Prep time: 20 minutes; cook time: 5 minutes

1/4 pound thinly sliced prosciutto

3 medium russet potatoes (or 3 cups mashed potatoes)

1 teaspoon salt, plus additional for salting water

1/2 cup milk

1/3 cup unsalted butter, melted

2 large eggs, beaten

1/2 cup shredded Parmesan cheese

1 tablespoon fresh thyme

3/4 cup all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

Heat oven to 400.

Line baking sheet with parchment paper and evenly lay prosciutto on paper. Bake 10-15 minutes until prosciutto is crispy. Remove from oven and allow to cool.

Peel and cube potatoes. Place in pot of salted water and bring to boil over high heat. Once boiling, reduce heat to rapid simmer and cook until potatoes are fork tender, about 10 minutes. Strain potatoes from water and transfer to large bowl. Mash potatoes with fork or potato masher.

Add milk, butter, eggs, cheese and thyme to potatoes. Stir to combine.

In separate bowl, combine flour, baking powder, 1 teaspoon salt and pepper. Add to potato mixture and stir until just combined. Crumble prosciutto and fold it into batter.

Heat waffle iron. If required, grease with cooking spray.

Spoon about 1 cup batter onto waffle iron and cook according to iron’s instructions until waffles are golden, about 4 minutes. Keep waffles warm in 200 F oven until all waffles are cooked and ready to serve.

Serve with touch of butter, sour cream or poached or fried egg. Serves 6.