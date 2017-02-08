Best Valentine meals come from the heart

Romance is in the air – and on the table.

As we near Valentine’s Day on Tuesday, chances are that you and your sweetheart are planning a special meal either on the weekend or on the day itself.

On their first Valentine’s Day as a married couple in 1961, Carol Bower and her husband, Stuart, “weren’t quite financially set to go out to dinner,” she says. Instead, she made his favorite meal, meatloaf, with a romantic twist: She shaped it like a heart.

“That was his gift,” she says with a laugh, pointing out that that meatloaf is something “I really didn’t care for.”

Her heart-shaped meatloaf, which she says was “slathered in ketchup,” became a tradition they shared every Valentine’s Day for 51 years until her husband’s death.

Karen Burtnette and her boyfriend, who were introduced by their daughters and have dated for six years, have begun their own tradition.

For the past few years, they have invited three couples to their home for a gathering the weekend before Valentine’s Day.

“Each lady brings a gourmet dish or two, and each couple brings their own steaks, which the guys cook on an open fire outside,” she says.

Last year, the menu included tomato basil soup, fiesta shrimp cocktail and red velvet, cream and strawberry parfaits.

Burtnette even prints out a fancy menu for each place setting. During the party, couples play newlywed-style games to win prizes.

“It sure beats the hassle and expense of going out,” she says. “And we can linger as long as we like.”

If you would rather go out than deal with dishes at home, Journal Gazette restaurant critic Ryan DuVall advises that a hefty price is not what makes it special.

“For my wife, there is nothing better than a big bowl of pho at one of her favorite spots for it, and there is no better way for me to touch her heart than to take her out for that,” he says. “Your favorite spot – as a couple – is the best spot for special occasions no matter how unfancy it may be.”

Here are five date-night suggestions from DuVall. They might not have white table linens or tasting courses, but they have the kind of charm and food to make your date special:

Cocktails, 6135 Plantation Lane, 486-8000 – The food is solid but it is – no surprise here – the cocktails that make it worth reserving a table at. With more than 150 martini options (DuVall’s wife loves the Shamrock with Irish whiskey, Bailey’s and Kahlua topped with whipped cream) there is something for everyone. It also has that dark, old lounge atmosphere that is super intimate.

Henry’s, 536 W. Main St., 426-0531 – If ever a place could be called a conversation bar, Henry’s is it. The food is always great, and the old high-back booths provide privacy for you and your date so you can talk or whisper sweet nothings to each other if that is your wish.

Old Crown Coffee Roasters, 3417 N. Anthony Blvd., 422-5282 – This dimly lit, trendy coffeehouse is definitely date-worthy and the food is as upscale in flavor but not price. It is not open on Valentine’s Day, but the menu, which changes weekly, will have something special for the weekend before and after. And don’t let the name fool you, it has an impressive selection of beer, wines and cocktails.

Sandra D’s Italian Garden, 1330 S. Main St., Auburn, 260-927-7282 – This cozy little Italian gem is normally closed on Tuesdays, but will be open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Valentine’s Day. It has the perfect setting for a date. Bentley Dillinger’s food is fantastic and be sure to have his wife, Sandra, make you some of her wonderful blood-orange martinis.

The Woods Too, 6500 S. 1170 E., Hudson, 260-351-2967 – Nestled along Lake of the Woods, it has an old cottage sort of feel. What makes it special are the live Maine lobsters and having a server crack and shell them tableside is a real treat.

