Centering meal around squash

How to cook Oven. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Using a chef’s knife, cut the spaghetti squash lengthwise from stem to tail. Scrape out the seeds and stringy bits of flesh from inside the squash with a soup spoon. Place the squash halves cut-side down in a roasting pan and pour a little water in the pan, enough to cover the bottom. Your squash will roast just fine without it, but I find that the water helps the squash steam and become more tender. Transfer the squash to the oven and cook for 30 to 45 minutes. The squash is ready when you can easily pierce a fork through the flesh all the way to the peel. The flesh will also separate easily into spaghetti-like strands. Use a fork to gently pull the squash flesh from the peel and to separate the flesh into strands. Microwave. Pierce the squash with a knife. Place in microwave and cook on medium-high in 5 minute increments. Rotate spaghetti squash every 5 minutes until soft; total time will be 10 to 15 minutes depending on the size of the squash. Remove from microwave. Let rest for 10 minutes. Cut in half and scoop out seeds, and then separate the strands. Slow cooker. Pierce the squash 10 to 15 times and place in a slow cooker crock. Pour water into crock. Cook on LOW 4 to 6 hours. Remove squash to a cutting board until cool to the touch, 15 to 30 minutes. Halve the squash lengthwise. Scoop seeds from the cavity and discard them. Shred flesh from the skin with a fork to make strands. – Allrecipes.com

It wasn’t spaghetti.

No matter how much I wanted it to be, the pile of yellow strings on my plate in no way resembled pasta. Sure, it had a ladle of red sauce and a sprinkling of Parmesan, but it was somewhat crunchy and mild, if a tad sweet, and most decidedly a vegetable.

My disappointment was palpable – and palatable – the first time making spaghetti squash. It was supposed to play a star player in my Weight Watchers diet, and here I barely managed to eat one portion.

However, I’ve learned to not just like the winter squash but love it. The trick? Make it the star of the meal and not treat it as a mere substitute for pasta.

Spaghetti Squash Hash Browns

21/4 pounds spaghetti squash, seeds removed, halved (about half a spaghetti squash)

2 tablespoons water

1/2 cup chopped onion

1/2 teaspoon chopped garlic

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon black pepper

Cooking spray

Microwave whole squash for 6 minutes, or until soft enough to cut in half. Wrap half of squash in plastic and refrigerate for later. Place spaghetti squash pieces in a large micowave-safe bowl with 2 tablespoons of water. Cover and microwave for 8 minutes, or until soft.

Scrape the squash strands into a strainer, and let excess moisture drain. Thoroughly pat dry. Transfer squash strands into a large bowl. Thoroughly mix in all remaining ingredients.

Spray a large skillet with cooking spray. Bring the skillet to high heat. Add the squash mixture into the skillet, spread into an even layer, and cook for 2 minutes. Flip the mixture and cook until lightly browned, about 2 more minutes. Makes 2 servings.

– Lisa Lillien, creator of Hungry-Girl.com and cookbook author

Loaded Spaghetti Squash Casserole

4 cups shredded spaghetti squash (about half large squash)

3 tablespoons butter

1/3 cup heavy cream

1/2 cup sour cream

1/2 cup cream cheese (softened) or 1/2 cup nonfat Greek yogurt

1/8 cup bacon pieces or chopped turkey bacon

1 cup cheddar cheese, divided

Salt and pepper, to taste

Bake spaghetti squash until tender and scoop out the “spaghetti.” In a large bowl mix all the ingredients, minus 1/2 cup of cheddar cheese. Mix well and place in a pie plate or 9-by-9 casserole dish. Top with remaining cheese. Bake at 350 degrees for 25 minutes or until bubbly on top. Makes 4 to 6 servings.

– Jennifer Griffin, AHomeWithPurpose.com

Spaghetti Squash with Mushrooms and Sage

1 small spaghetti squash (about 2 pounds)

1 tablespoon butter

2 tablespoons olive oil

1/2 onion, chopped

12 to 16 ounces sliced mushrooms – cremini, shittake or chantrelles

4-6 garlic cloves, finely chopped

3 tablespoons fresh torn sage

Salt and pepper to taste

Generous pinch nutmeg

1/4 cup grated Romano cheese (or Parmesan)

Drizzle truffle oil (optional)

Toasted pine nuts (optional)

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Cut spaghetti squash in half (either way) and place open side down on a parchment lined baking sheet. Bake 40 to 50 minutes or microwave for 12 minutes.

While squash is baking, heat oil and butter in a large skillet over medium high heat. Sauté onions until just tender about 2-3 minutes. Add mushrooms, turn heat to medium and sauté until they begin to release their liquid,about 5-7 minutes. Add garlic and sage and continue cooking until mushrooms brown, about 4 minutes. Season generously with salt and pepper and nutmeg.

Check squash, by piercing with the tip of a sharp knife to see if it’s done.

When tender, take out of the oven, turn over and let it cool slightly until cool enough to handle, then scoop out seeds. Scoop out the spaghetti squash into the sauté pan with the mushrooms and stir to incorporate. Taste for salt, and add more if necessary. Stir in most of grated cheese, saving some for garnish. Place in a serving bowl, top with remaining cheese and a drizzle of truffle oil and sprinkling of pine nuts. Makes 2 to 4 servings.

– Sylvia Fountaine, FeastingatHome.com

Spaghetti Squash with Roasted Red Peppers

1 medium spaghetti squash (cut in half, seeds removed)

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 cup chopped roasted red peppers

1/4 cup chopped parsley

Extra virgin olive oil

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Drizzle flesh side of squash with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Place squash halves flesh-side-down on a sheet tray lined with parchment paper flat. Place in the oven and roast for 45 minutes or until fork tender. When cool enough to handle, use a fork to scrape all of the spaghetti squash out of the skin. Discard the skin.

Meanwhile, preheat a large sauté pan over medium-high heat. Add a drizzle of olive oil and the garlic. Sauté for 2 minutes, until fragrant. Remove from heat and add the roasted peppers, roasted squash and parsley. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Toss to combine and serve.

– “The Chew” co-host Clinton Kelly, ABC.com