Cooking with bubbly

Champagne – or sparkling wine – is a staple of most romantic meals. If you’re super fancy, you might even sit it beside the table in one of those ice bucket stands.

But how often do you think about cooking with Champagne? A bottle of bubbly in the kitchen might just bring an extra something special to your Valentine’s Day meal this year.

Champagne Risotto

2 large shallots, chopped (about 1/3 cup)

2 large cloves of garlic, chopped

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

4 tablespoons butter, divided

4 ounces mixed chopped mushrooms (A generous cup of cooked mushrooms)

1 cup Champagne

32 ounces unsalted chicken stock

6 sprigs of fresh thyme, divided

1 generous cup Arborio rice

1 generous cup Parmesan cheese, grated

In a heavy-bottomed medium-size (about 6 quarts) pot over medium-high heat, add olive oil and 2 tablespoons of butter. Immediately add shallot and garlic and stir for 3 to 4 minutes, or until the shallot is translucent and beginning to brown around the edges.

Add rice to the shallots and garlic and stir vigorously for about 30 seconds until all of the rice grains are coated in oil. Let rice toast in the pan for about 3 minutes, stirring frequently.

In a medium sauté pan, add the remaining 2 tablespoons of butter and let melt. Season butter with salt and add mushrooms. Let cook down until lightly sautéed and set aside.

In a second pot (about 4 quarts), warm chicken stock and 1/2 cup of Champagne over medium-low heat. Add about 4 whole sprigs of thyme to infuse the stock.

Add Champagne to the rice mixture and reduce heat to medium. Add in the sautéed mushrooms. Stir for 2 to 3 minutes, until most of the liquid is absorbed.

Use a ladle to add 1/2 cup of the hot chicken stock to the rice. Stir frequently. Each time the stock is almost fully absorbed, add another 1/2 cup. Continue stirring and adding stock until rice is creamy yet still a little firm to the bite. (It may not be necessary to use all of the stock.) The total cooking time, once the rice has been added, should not be more than about 25 minutes. To keep the rice slightly creamy, don’t wait until the last ladle full of stock is totally absorbed before pulling it off the heat and serving.

Remove from the heat. Stir in the reserved thyme (leaves only) and the Parmesan cheese. Continue stirring until the cheese is completely melted. Season with a touch of white pepper and salt if desired. You shouldn’t need to use much salt, if any.

Serve in flat bowls with a sprig of thyme. Makes 2 dinner portions or 4 side dishes.

– Elizabeth Karmel, Associated Press

Champagne Shrimp on Endive

For the shrimp:

1 pound (16 to 20 count) raw, peeled, deveined, tail-on shrimp

2 lemons, cut into thin slices

3 stems fresh tarragon, plus a few leaves for garnish

One 750-milliliter bottle Champagne (may substitute a dry sparkling white wine)

2 or 3 heads Belgian endive (outer leaves and ends trimmed), separated into 16 leaves of similar size

For the sauce:

1/2 cup regular or low-fat mayonnaise (do not use nonfat)

1 tablespoon prepared white horseradish

1 tablespoon champagne vinegar (may substitute champagne or dry white sparkling wine)

1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh tarragon

For the shrimp: Place the shrimp in a deep sauté pan. Add the lemon slices and tarragon, then gently pour in all but 2 or 3 tablespoons of the champagne. Bring to just below a boil over medium heat, then reduce the heat to low and cook for 3 minutes; all the shrimp should be pink and opaque. Use a slotted spoon to transfer the shrimp to a cutting board to cool. (Discard the poaching liquid, or reserve it as described in the headnote.)

Discard the tails of the shrimp, then cut each shrimp horizontally in half. Place in a mixing bowl and toss with the remaining few tablespoons of champagne. Cover and refrigerate for a few minutes (and up to a day in advance).

Meanwhile, make the sauce: Whisk together the mayonnaise, horseradish and Champagne vinegar in a medium bowl, then gently stir in the tarragon.

When ready to serve, place small spoonfuls of sauce on a wide platter; these will act as landing/holding places for the endive, so space them accordingly. Place an upturned endive leaf (to act as a holder) on each one. Fill each one with 2 shrimp halves, then spoon a little sauce atop each one. Garnish with a few single tarragon leaves. Makes 8 servings (makes 16 pieces).

– Adapted by the Washington Post from Food Network UK

Champagne Sauce

This is a quick, delicate sauce to spoon around or over chilled seafood or warm poached chicken.

1 medium shallot, minced

1/2 cup dry Champagne (may substitute a dry white sparkling wine)

2 tablespoons champagne vinegar

1/2 cup heavy whipping cream

4 tablespoons (1/2 stick) unsalted butter, cut into small pieces

Fine sea salt

Freshly ground black pepper

Combine the shallot, champagne and vinegar in a small saucepan over medium heat. Once the mixture starts to bubble, cook for 5 to 8 minutes, stirring occasionally, until it has reduced by about a third. Add the cream; cook for about 8 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the mixture has thickened slightly – enough to coat the back of a spoon. Remove the saucepan from the heat, but keep the burner on, reducing it to low heat.

Whisk in the butter a few pieces at a time; return the saucepan to a burner (low heat) if the butter is not melting easily. Season lightly with salt and pepper.

Strain through a fine-mesh strainer into a heatproof bowl, if using right away, discarding any solids; or into such a bowl suspended over a pan with a few inches of water (over medium-low heat) to keep the sauce warm (for up to 30 minutes) until ready to serve. Makes 3/4 cup, or 3 to 4 servings.

– Adapted by The Washington Post from chef Paul Milne

Yogurt Panna Cotta with Champagne Apricots

You’ll need 4 to 6 glasses or dessert bowls that can hold at least 1/2 cup.

For the panna cotta:

1 cup plus 3 tablespoons nonfat milk

21/2 teaspoons (1 packet) unflavored powdered gelatin

1/4 cup mild honey, preferably organic

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 cups plain nonfat Greek-style yogurt

For the apricots:

11/2 cups (8 ounces) chopped dried apricots (see headnote)

1 cup Champagne (may substitute dry sparkling white wine)

1/4 cup mild honey, preferably organic

For the panna cotta: Pour the 3 tablespoons of milk into a small bowl. Sprinkle the gelatin evenly over the surface; let it sit for 5 minutes.

Heat the remaining cup of milk in a medium saucepan over medium heat, taking care not to let it come to a boil. Remove it from the heat; stir in the honey and vanilla extract until well blended.

Whisk in the softened gelatin and then the yogurt until smooth; you’ll see the mixture thicken a bit. Divide it evenly among individual cups or bowls. Cover and refrigerate for 3 to 4 hours or until set.

For the apricots: Combine the apricots, Champagne and honey in a small saucepan over medium-high heat. Once the mixture comes to a boil, reduce the heat to medium-low; cook for about 20 minutes or until the liquid becomes syrupy. Let cool, then transfer to an airtight container and refrigerate until chilled (at least 15 minutes).

When ready to serve, spoon equal amounts of the apricots and their syrup on top of each panna cotta. Serve chilled. Makes 4 to 6 servings.

– Adapted by the Washington Post from ItalianFoodForever.com